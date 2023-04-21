'The hard work starts now': Otago University yet to confirm which jobs on chopping block

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson at a media stand-up addressing the University of Otago’s financial woes.

The proposed axing of several hundred jobs at the University of Otago is due to falling student enrolments, partly because fewer students are passing NCEA, the institution’s acting leader says.

The Dunedin-based university announced on Thursday that it needed to slash about $60 million from its budget.

Applications for voluntary redundancies from academic and backroom roles would open on Monday, and a further round of redundancies was expected to follow, affecting “several hundred” roles.

Acting vice-chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson said student enrolments had declined, driven in part by an increase in students not gaining university entrance under the NCEA system.

READ MORE:

* New Māori name and symbol proposed for the University of Otago

* University of Otago's notorious Orientation events cancelled

* Professor behind controversial dental diet device to leave Otago



A written Parliamentary question by MP Chris Baillie to Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ found less than half of students were now qualifying for university, with just 48.5% achieving university entrance last year compared with 49% in 2017.

The number of students continuing into their second or third years at university was also down, which Nicholson attributed to the fatigue of Covid and having to teach online.

A decline in Government funding of 20% due to inflation had also attributed to the university seeking to cut costs, and a financial task-force was formed at the start of the year, she said.

“The hard work really starts now.”

It was not a situation the university wanted to be in, but it needed to be “realistic in order to develop the university to be the best university it can be”.

“It is an awful situation – I don’t think it is one that anyone wanted to be in,” Nicholson told media on Friday morning.

She ruled out staff pay cuts, and said they were yet to identify which jobs and departments would be affected. Only the commerce department was “decreasing less than the others”, she noted.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Acting vice-chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson speaks to media on Friday morning, a day after the University of Otago revealed it has to cut $60m from its budget.

A round of voluntary redundancies several years ago led to the university losing 150 jobs, she said.

Nicholson said a proposal to change the university’s coat of arms and Māori name was currently out for consultation, and no final decision had been made.

Other decisions, including reviewing scholarships, asset sales, and the university’s capital development programme, were yet to be finalised.

Recent large capital projects were often due to the age of the Dunedin campus, particularly the need to bring buildings up to earthquake standard.

Cost savings at other campuses would also be looked at, but a move to online learning was not considered.

“We see ourselves as a campus-based university for under-graduate students.”

Following the announcement, a senior academic told Stuff the “axing of staff is going to put the uni in to a cycle of research and teaching poverty”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The University of Otago Clock Tower.

Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) president Quintin Jane said the announcement was “incredibly saddening”.

“This situation once again highlights the desperate need for the government to relook at how they fund the tertiary sector, to ensure university funding is sustainable, and to ensure students want to attend university.”

OUSA had concerns about how the changes would impact the education of current and future students, Jane said.

International student numbers at Otago were up by about 495, while the number of domestic students was down by about 670, compared to 2022.

The university’s total enrolment numbers were down 0.9% on last year, but the tertiary institution had forecasted growth of 4.9%.

Applications for voluntary redundancies would open on Monday and close on June 2.