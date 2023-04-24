St Peter's school carves piece off farm for housing development

St Peter’s has worked closely with Ngati Koroki Kahukura and Ngati Haua, during the planning phase of the project and will continue to do so.

St Peter’s School is embarking on a residential subdivision venture to ensure the long-term financial independence of the school.

The private Cambridge school has entered a partnership with local developers 3Ms to transform 32 hectares of the school’s 170 hectare farmland into a residential subdivision over the next four years.

In a dawn ceremony on Monday morning, the subdivision was named Arikirua by mana whenua - Ngāti Koroki Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā.

The name comes from a nearby Pā site located on the bank of the Waikato River.

Mana whenua liaison Karaitiana Tamatea said the area was well-known for gardening and crops.

“Now it’s a food basket of knowledge.”

St Peter’s board of trustee’s chair John Macaskill-Smith said previous boards had a deliberate eye on the future, buying up surrounding property, so they wouldn’t be hemmed in by houses, which is a challenge most schools around New Zealand face.

He said the area being developed is the 32 hectares that run from Te Awa Lifecare rest home to the bottom of the velodrome.

“That should produce around 300 properties in the lower basin which sits down by the cycle way.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff St Peter’s board of trustee’s chair John Macaskill-Smith said the first section should be released within the next two years.

The proceeds from the sale of the subdivision will go into the school’s Endowment Fund, an intergenerational fund aimed at developing the school’s facilities along with providing scholarships and grants.

“Because we only get 3% of our funding from the government, everything else is user pays and that can often exclude a whole lot of people. So we want the population of students to reflect society, so we need to make sure we've got mechanisms in place to allow that to happen.”

Macaskill-Smith said the Waipā District Council has bought the first section, so they are putting in all the piping and storm water pipe work.

“There is going to be another roundabout and that will allow access down to our subdivision. All the earthworks have been done there, but in terms of the next stage it will be done over the next couple of years.”

It’s highly likely St Peter’s will hold onto some of the sections as a diversification of investments.

“We might build some which is deemed as housing stock to attract staff to the area. We can bring them in and offer them modern nice housing down there for a period.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A dawn ceremony named the new subdivision Arikirua on Monday morning.

Originally, it was expected the subdivision would be ready by the end of the year to mid 2024, but that has been slowed down by the council’s works programme.

Macaskill-Smith said with the current economic situation, the school is okay with a delay because it’s not quite the right time for those sections to hit the market.

“It’s not costing us a whole lot because it’s just sitting there. But within the next two years the first lot will be released.”

He said there is also a small commercial block that’s part of the subdivision.

“We’re not looking at putting in a supermarket and stores. It’s more if you think about who is housed in the velodrome...you’ve got high performance sports, cycling New Zealand, and what other high performance New Zealand sports might want to relocate there.”