Hope school attendance has 'turned a corner' as term 4 data shows improvement

The latest Ministry data from Term 4, last year, shows 50.6% students attended regularly – defined as being away for no more than 10% of available half days. (File photo)

Attendance rates hit a new low last year with half of New Zealand students failing to attend class regularly in term 4, but there are hopes attendance is steadily improving.

Regular student attendance – defined by the Ministry of Education as students being at school 90% of the time during the survey period – dropped to 50.6% during term 4 last year.

While it was a new low compared to pre-pandemic rates of 66.1% in 2019, it was an improvement compared to the term before when just 46% of students were attending regularly.

President of the Secondary Principals' Association of New Zealand (SPANZ) Vaughan Couillault​ was unsurprised by the results but hoped it showed the country had “turned a corner on attendance”.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti is launching the Government's new nationwide school attendance campaign.

Couillault felt attendance rates began improving at the end of last year, with momentum continuing this year.

”There certainly seems to be better levels of engagement which looks to have started last year.”

He felt people were more aware of the importance of education after three years of disruptions, adding the impact of face to face learning had been highlighted.

It was still “relatively easy” for a student to fall below regular attendance rates by following public health guidelines regarding the seven-day Covid-19 isolation period.

National’s education spokesperson Erica Stanford said attendance data from Term 4 showed that Labour had barely made a dent when it comes to getting kids back to school.

“Our kids need to be at school every single day if they are to receive the education necessary to live the lives they want,” she said.

“This is especially the case for learners from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, who rely on education to change their circumstances.

“The Education Minister continues to blame low attendance rates on Covid, but the reality is that unjustified absences have reached an all-time high."

According to ministry data, primary students between years 1-8 had higher regular attendance rates (54.1%) compared to their secondary counterparts (39.2%). However, this was not uncommon with many senior secondary students on exam leave during term 4.

It considered medical reasons, such as incidence of Covid-19 in the community, as contributing to higher than usual levels of absences for both students and staff.

Tai Tokerau continued to be the region with the lowest regular attendance rate (38.9%), followed by Waikato (44.6%), Hawke’s Bay Tairāwhiti (47.1%) and Bay of Plenty (47.5%).

Regular attendance rates sat about 52.3% in Wellington, 54.3% in Canterbury and Chatham Islands, and 49.4% in Auckland – though this was considered by the ministry to be artificially low due to Covid-19.

While Otago and Southland had the highest regular attendance rate (56.6%), this was also a decrease compared to pre-Covid levels of 71.1% in 2019.

About 12.4% of students were found to be chronically absent, meaning they attended less than 70% of term 4.

Justified absences, such as those relating to Covid-19 and other illnesses, increased over this period with the ministry attributing this to higher than usual levels of absences for both students and staff. Unjustified absences also increased, with truancy considered the main cause.

Couillault said there was still work to be done engaging the disenfranchised though, which was the result of numerous factors.

“Every day we lose to learning is difficult to catch up.”

Acting Education Minister Kelvin Davis said attendance rates appeared to hit a low point in term 2, with only about 40% of students regularly attending school due to Covid-19.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Acting Education Minister Kelvin Davis says attendance rates appeared to hit a low point in term 2 but have steadily increased. (File photo)

However, increases over the following terms suggested the start of a “steady increase in attendance rates”, he said.

With Covid-19 still having a “major influence”, a student who caught Covid-19 during the shorter term and isolated for the required seven-day period was also certain not to have met the criteria for regular attendance

He said the Government was taking action on improving school attendance and engagement more generally. Earlier this year, it committed $88 million across four years to combat school absenteeism.

”Our kids need to be at school and engaged in their learning every day – unless of course they’re sick,” said Davis.

Kate Gainsford, chair of the Secondary Principals’ Council, said the results were concerning but not unexpected after three years of upheaval.

“School attendance rates were dropping before Covid, but the pandemic has exacerbated the situation, with co-ordination between these groups being tested, young people leaving school early to work to support families and caregivers who lost their jobs and many having to stay home to look after younger members of the family isolating, or choosing not to attend school because of worries about COVID,” she said.