Former student fails in $10.5m compensation claim over polytech's Covid-19 vaccine policy

Tahi Ricks says he was forced to withdraw from the final year of his course when Ara Institute of Canterbury enforced a vaccine mandate for teachers and students.

A former student has failed in his bid to claim $10.5 million in compensation from a Christchurch polytech over its Covid-19 vaccine policy.

But the case is not over and will be recalled for mediation after the associate judge said it was arguable the policy did adversely affect the student.

Tahi Ricks was due to start the final year of an architectural studies course at Ara Institute of Canterbury when the Government's traffic light system was introduced on December 2, 2021.

He said his dream of becoming an architect came “crashing to a halt” when Ara then told all students and staff they must be fully vaccinated before teaching began on February 14 the following year.

Ricks was not vaccinated and says he was asked to withdraw from the qualification, a claim Ara disputes.

He accused Ara – which is now part of the Te Pūkenga network – of discrimination and took the matter to the High Court in Christchurch on March 27.

He initially asked for $10.5m relief – including $3m for harm to his education and $7m for harm to his future – before downgrading the claim to $1m in the closing moments of the hearing.

Associate judge Owen Paulsen dismissed Rick’s application for summary judgment​ on the last aspect of his claim, “that is that Ara must pay him $10,522,540 because it failed to rebut a rebuttable affidavit he had issued to it”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Ara Institute of Canterbury introduced its policy following the Government's traffic light system which was introduced on December 2, 2021.

However, Paulsen also dismissed Ara’s applications that Ricks’ claim be “struck out in its entirety”.

In his decision, released on Thursday, Paulsen said Ara had “failed to satisfy” him that Ricks did not have an arguable claim for relief.

Ara argued Ricks was using this proceeding “as a vehicle to advance personal views about Covid-19 and the use of vaccines”, said the court decision.

Lawyer Olly Peers, who represented Ara, asked the court to “strike out his claim for compensation as untenable” and that “the balance of his claims are redundant or of academic interest at best”.

However, in his written decision, Paulsen said: “In my view it is at least arguable the policy did adversely impact upon Mr Ricks by influencing his decision to withdraw from the (Bachelor of Architectural Studies) BAS.”

“This is because, regardless of what decision the Government made as to the traffic light settings that were to apply, the policy would continue to prevent him from attending on campus for as long as it remained in force, during which period Mr Ricks could not continue his studies.

“A claim brought on that basis is not frivolous and I understand that Mr Ricks was not the only student who withdrew from their studies due to the policy, and so any decision made in his favour could have wider implications.”

Paulsen ordered both parties to attend a further hearing and for Ricks to file “an amended statement of claim”.