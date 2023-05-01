Teacher union launches Fair Pay Agreement on behalf of early childhood

NZEI Te Riu Roa has launched its own Fair Pay Agreement application on behalf of the early childhood education sector. (File photo)

The early childhood sector has launched its own Fair Pay Agreement application, opening the door to negotiations.

NZEI Te Riu Roa, union for the early childhood sector, lodged the application with the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment on Monday, after more than 6000 members signed up in support.

Early childhood teacher Margaret Barclay​, who has been in the industry for more than 50 years, said it was a day she “never thought would come”.

“It is time to start with a collective of conditions for all ECEs (early childhood education centres). It will help prevent the practice of bare minimum from being normal.”

READ MORE:

* New offer to kindergarten teachers a 'vast improvement', union says

* Thousands of striking teachers 'desperate for change', want better pay and more resources

* Early childhood teacher force-fed toddlers, made racist remarks



Fair Pay Agreements came into force on December 1 last year, allowing unions to set minimum pay and conditions for workers across whole industries or occupations by way of bargaining between the union and employer representatives.

Over 30,000 early childhood kaiako and kaimahi will be covered by the agreement that will set out minimum pay and working conditions across the entire sector.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Early childhood teacher Margaret Barclay has been in the industry for over 50 years.

Barclay said it realised a dream for the “diverse and fragmented” sector in which the current conditions and pay did not reflect the “depth and complexity” of work undertaken.

Being able to bargain as a sector would allow them to campaign for the additional support needed and create a “more cohesive” sector.

"Having taught in several different services, I’ve been privileged to work in some very inspirational teams with many, many tamariki and their whānau. I am aware of the wide range of working conditions and remuneration in ECE.

STUFF / Connor Scott Liam Rutherford, president of NZEI Te Riu Roa, discusses report on early childhood education. First published on August 25, 2022.

“Now this is our opportunity to bargain which will help achieve quality early childhood education across the motu for every child out there,” she said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter​ described the application as something “quite historic” which would go towards addressing barriers across the sector which were contributing to the teacher shortage and staff burnout by setting minimum standards.

“[It’s] a step towards getting fair pay across the entire sector. The entire sector needs that support otherwise we’re just gonna keep losing the skilled teachers we need.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter says it is an important first step towards fair pay across the sector. (File photo)

It was a day many did not think they would see, Potter said.

Several other teachers and staff in early education spoke of the issues impacting the sector, namely a shortage of teachers contributing to staff absences, difficult working conditions, burnout and the effects of the rising cost of living.

These challenges were especially felt at puna reo by teachers like Tere Gilbert​ who said they struggled to fill teacher vacancies with international counterparts as they were not proficient in the language or culture.