Secondary and area school teachers strike over pay, staffing, negotiations

A group of Christchurch secondary school teachers strike on both sides of the road near Eastgate Mall in Linwood.

South Island educators have taken to the streets on Tuesday to demand better pay and working conditions.

As secondary and area school teachers began their rolling strike action in the South Island, employment negotiations continued with the Government. North Island strikes are set to take place Wednesday and Thursday.

Each day, teachers from different year groups will be striking, with Year 12s striking on Tuesday and Year 13s on Wednesday.

Raewyn Himona, an area school teacher and a member of the NZEI national executive who was protesting in Linwood, Christchurch, said they were standing up for “our kids and our profession”.

READ MORE:

* Teacher strikes: What you need to know about the upcoming protests

* Rolling strikes, home learning still on cards as teachers' pay dispute rumbles on

* What next after the second teachers' strike?



“The Government offers are not good enough and they are not fair,” she said.

“Our students deserve the time and the support – that means better resources, more teachers.”

The strikes come after 10-month negotiations with the Government failed to reach an agreement – with pay and staffing shortages the main talking points.

Teachers were “stressed, anxious and worried” about the ongoing negotiations, Himona said.

“They are losing a day’s pay to stand up for education. We are fighting for our leaders of tomorrow.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch secondary teachers protest at the corner of Linwood Ave and Aldwins Rd near Eastgate Mall.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association said the teacher shortage needed to be addressed, while the Government asserted it had been negotiating with good faith and urgency.

In southern centres including Christchurch, Invercargill and Blenheim, groups of teachers gathered at intersections and public squares on Tuesday, gaining support in the form of beeps from passing motorists.

Among the Christchurch teachers was English teacher Mairéad Neville, who said strike action was not something they had done lightly, with teachers losing a day’s pay if they took part.

“We have said all along that our pay needs to keep up with the cost of living,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express PPTA regional chair Michael Harvey with Ngaire Searle (left) at the secondary schools teachers’ strike protest at Seymour Square, Blenheim.

While it was frustrating the process had gone on for so long, she said it was hoped this week’s rolling strike action would send a clear message to the Government.

Last night, the PPTA announced it had received a new offer from the Ministry of Education, but there were concerns it did not meet teachers’ expectations.

“The numbers just don’t add up,” she said.

The Employment Relations Authority has been trying to help break the 10-month pay agreement impasse between the PPTA and the Government.

The PPTA is asking for salary increases to match inflation and more guidance staff to work with increasing numbers of students who are struggling with mental health and societal issues.

Alden Williams/Stuff Raewyn Himona, centre, an area school teacher and a member of the NZEI national executive, says teachers are “stressed, anxious and worried” about the ongoing negotiations.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ said on Tuesday she wouldn't comment on details of the facilitated bargaining as she said she didn't want to “muddy the process”.

“I am surprised that the strike action is continuing this week when there is a facilitated bargaining process in place.”

She said it would be up to the PPTA to decide whether to take the latest offer to members.

As for primary and kindergarten teachers represented by NZEI, Tinetti hoped to know the results of voting later this week.

It was her “intention and expectation” it would be settled quickly.

”I want to see money in the pockets of our teachers,” she said. “I was one of those teachers once upon a time. I'm always very supportive of teachers.”