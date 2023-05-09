'We have a target on our backs': University of Otago staff protest over hundreds of possible job cuts

Staff and supporters march at the University of Otago over proposed job cuts.

Hundreds of staff and supporters have voiced their displeasure at University of Otago management over plans for possible cuts over a $60 million financial hole.

Several hundred jobs are expected to go at the tertiary institution, after it asked for applications for voluntary redundancies last month, with June 2 the deadline for applications for voluntary redundancy.

While the number of jobs to be cut was yet to be finalised, the Tertiary Education Union (TEU) held a paid stop work meeting on Tuesday to discuss the potential impact.

Speakers included Associate Professor Craig Marshall who said people ‘’were feeling very anxious’’ over possible job losses.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hundreds of University of Otago staff marched over proposed cuts

‘’We all might imagine we have a target on our backs, we are all imagining that we might be one of those who will go.’’

He said the university ‘’had played nice for too long’’ and needed to embarrass the Government into funding an ever-increasing shortfall.

‘’It is election year, it is a good time to be embarrassing.’’

He said the stop work meeting was designed to discuss industrial matters while negotiations were going on, but would not rule out future strikes.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A sign against proposed cuts at the University of Otago.

A big question for staff was why the tertiary institution had such a hole in its budget, and pointed the finger squarely at Government funding.

He believed Otago had a shortfall of $40m in central Government funding, ‘’so that is our big first problem’’.

‘’Government is not funding the sector properly,’’ he said to cries of ‘shame’.

The university’s financial position was driven by below inflation funding increases from the Government, and drop in domestic student enrolment numbers, acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson previously told staff.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff University of Otago staff march over proposed cuts

“If we do nothing, and even if our enrolments recover more quickly than we expect at our current rate, we will still have a budget in the red for several years,

“That is not tenable for us as a university.”

But many blamed the $60m shortfall on university management, which had undergone major work on its New Zealand-wide campuses.

The university’s current capital projects include a reportedly $220m redevelopment of its Christchurch Campus, a $44m refurbishment of the food science department, and a new 450-bed residential college, both in Dunedin.

The university council will meet this week to discuss the tertiary institution's seven-year strategic plan, called Pae Tata - Strategic Plan to 2030.