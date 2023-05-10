'Discriminatory' Otago Boys rules suggest pupils 'must have a date' to the formal

Otago Boys High School formal tickets could be seen as discriminatory.

Otago Boys’ High School rules suggesting boys must have a date to attend the formal are being criticised as being exclusive, flawed and backwards.

Meanwhile, school rector Richard Hall says making students bring partners was a “deliberately old-fashioned way to learn to socialise.”

Last month a letter was sent to families which stated there will be no "singles" tickets sold to this year’s school formal.

"There are no single ticket sales. It is not appropriate to double up to get around the single ticket rule,” it read.

Double tickets would be $195 which included a full buffet meal and dessert.

The announcement received backlash online. However, Hall stood by the decision in a follow-up letter to parents this week.

“There has been some social media traffic recently involving the school,” he said.

“This has been misconstrued as against the LGBTQI+ community and as discriminatory against those not in a relationship.”

Supplied Otago University professor Karen Nairn says the school’s protocol over these tickets was discriminatory against singles, as well as potentially excluding those who aren’t heterosexual.

“The formal is an event for boys and partners/friends, it is, in a modern world a deliberately old-fashioned way to learn to socialise in a safe environment.”

Parents have labelled the ticketing rules discriminatory.

"It is beyond belief that in a society where we are welcoming and inclusive of LGBTIQ persons, we would exclude someone just because they are unable to attend with a partner,” said one parent online.

Otago University professor Karen Nairn has specialised in gender issues in education for over 20 years. She said the school’s protocol over tickets was discriminatory against singles, as well as potentially excluding those who aren’t heterosexual.

“It does potentially exclude same-sex partners. Pupils could potentially bring one, but I am not sure that message is what is being communicated here.”

Nairn had read Hall’s letter in full.

Ross Setford/Supplied Otago Boys High School won’t sell singles tickets to the formal which will take place this month.

”I do think it is discriminatory.

“Times have changed, and I think it is really important that formals don't emphasis the coupledom and same sex discourse as the norm.”

“What’s wrong with boys going singularly, there is an underlying message that you need to go to this formal as a heterosexual couple.”

Nairn said there was also the risk of excluding boys who weren’t popular or social outside their immediate friend group at school.

“They are at a boys school, and it is a little bit more of a challenge for some to think about inviting a partner from another school in Dunedin.”

Senior Research Advisor at Whitieria and WelTec, Dr Lee Smith, has completed papers on sexuality and gender and school formals.

Stuff Dr Lee Smith has completed papers on sexuality and gender and school formals.

She’s also leading a research project on how safe and inclusive the various campuses of Te Pūkenga are for rainbow ākonga.

She said the school’s formal rules were unfortunate and steering students towards coupledom.

Her PHD found most students wanted to spend time with friends at formals.

“These young people framed the event as a night for celebrating friendship rather than pageantry and romance as OBHS appears to be doing here.”

She added that having to find a partner outside of school is a policy that would prohibit those OBHS students who may be in a relationship with one another from attending the formal together.

“I don’t think many boys would feel comfortable to bring another boy to the formal as it would potentially serve a trigger for bullying.”

“The policy is discriminatory for gay students, but also those who are asexual and aromantic and students who may not want to attend the formal with a girl, or those who are unable to secure a date with a girl because they may not know any for instance.”

123rf/Stuff Weltec’s Lee Smith said the school’s formal policy is discriminatory for gay students, but also those who are asexual and aromantic.

When Hall was asked to comment whether the tickets were discriminating against singles, or otherwise, he said he was comfortable with his statement.

”Social media the comments have attacked me as homophobic....I have no problem with the identity or gender of their partner.”

“The issue is actually quite simple, in order to make it financially viable we have had to insist on the boys bringing a partner from outside of the school.”

However, the letter states the threshold of 84 doubles tickets has now been met.

Despite some parents being upset with the logic, Hall double downed.

“This is my 21st formal in a row, so I believe I understand what they are.”

Aside from the price of a buffet dinner being elaborate, and the thinking backwards, Nairn said the logic around sticking to the “no singles’ was flawed.

“They have already reached the threshold, so why would you not allow singles now? The rationale is really flawed.”