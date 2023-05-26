Concerns about 20 hours free extension shared by others in early childhood sector

Last week’s Budget saw $1.2 billion in funding announced to extend 20 hours free early childhood education to 2-year-olds, with some in the early childhood sector now raising concerns about unintended consequences. (File photo)

An early childhood sector expert has echoed concerns raised by those who say the extension of 20 hours free early childhood education to 2-year-olds might actually make things worse.

Last week’s Budget saw $1.2 billion in funding announced to extend the subsidy which is currently available to 3- to 5-year-olds, potentially saving families about $133 in childcare costs each week.

However, in an open letter addressed to Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ and Associate Education Minister Jo Luxton,a group of early childhood education leaders said it may have “unintended consequences”.

The group, representing about three-quarters of providers, was concerned it could lead to fee increases for parents of under two’s for any extra hours beyond the initial 20 free, and increased child-to-teacher ratios leading to lower quality of care.

Victoria University School of Education Associate Professor Sue Cherrington​ shared concerns raised by the group.

While the sector had welcomed the additional funding, she said the current funding model it would be channelled through was “not fit for purpose”.

“Currently our ECE funding model prioritises and privileges enabling people into the workforce.”

The current model was not only difficult for providers to navigate but was also hard for families to understand.

Ella Bates-Hermans The notion of “free” childcare is a myth.

Cherrington said the sector wanted a complete overhaul, designed in collaboration: “The issue is trying to adjust an existing funding model which is not working.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa, New Zealand’s largest education union representing kindergarten teachers, welcomed the extra funding.

It agreed new policy should be debated but wanted this to focus on improving ratios and attracting teachers to the industry.

Megan White​, an ECE head teacher and union member, said the current system was run on competition and dominated by for-profit providers which mean the viability of centres was always “precarious” and the quality “compromised”.

“Our vision is for publicly funded and delivered ECE services that focus on high quality teaching and learning, not profit.”

The focus should be on lowering the size of groups and ratios of children to teachers, she said.

“Lower teacher to child ratios and pay that recognises the specialised expertise of ECE teachers are markers of high quality, early education and we want children in Aotearoa to have the best ECE possible.”

Associate Education Minister Jo Luxton says the new funding conditions are about supporting parents but the rate had also been increased to help providers with the change.

In a written statement, Luxton acknowledged some of the concerns raised in the letter, but said access and affordability of early childhood education had to be prioritised over business interests.

She said the new funding conditions were about supporting parents, though the funding rate had been increased by 4.6% to support providers.

“Through Budget 23 we have made some of the biggest investment ever seen in ECE, which will help centres transitioning to the extension of 20 hours free for 2-year-olds, and address the cost pressures centres are facing.”

Luxton, who ran her own ECE business, said she was aware of some services using “work arounds” to essentially charge fees for these hours.

“The 20 Hours ECE subsidy is opt in. Services do not have to offer this to parents, however, if they do opt in, they must not charge for those hours.

Luxton said she welcomed the opportunity to meet with industry leaders soon.

National’s education spokesperson Erica Stanford criticised the policy saying the sector had “overwhelmingly rejected” it.

“Delivering affordable childcare is critical to helping more parents back into the workforce earlier, which will help get New Zealand’s economy back on track.”

Stanford said its FamilyBoost childcare rebate would support young families with the cost of childcare, with a saving of up to $75 for 130,000 low- and middle-income families.

“Under National, families earning up to $180,000 will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, to a maximum of $3,900 per year depending on their income.”