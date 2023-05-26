Asbestos found at Auckland school, parent says kids play in cordoned-off area

Asbestos: New Zealand's toxic legacy. (Video first published in July 2019)

Asbestos has been found in the grounds of a west Auckland primary school, and almost a year later, it is yet to be removed.

The asbestos was detected, along with concentrations of lead, mercury and arsenic, in soil at Oratia District School more than eight months ago.

Since August 2022, orange safety mesh has been placed around part of the school field to keep students away from the contaminated zone.

Oratia District School principal Linda Allen said the asbestos was discovered during soil testing done as part of the school’s 10-year property plan.

READ MORE:

* Plan to get seaside campsite back open after asbestos discovery

* Ponsonby school fire: Residents still not allowed to enter homes five weeks on

* Legal battle over asbestos found on site of former PM's primary school



“The soil testing company found buried building materials from old demolition done on the site, which contained asbestos.

“We were advised on appropriate safety measures, which was to fence off the site until a remediation plan was developed.

LEO FOLEY/Supplied The orange mesh keeping the area cordoned-off at Oratia District School has a gap in it.

“The site is considered safe as long as we don’t do any construction. We’ve been in communication with WorkSafe since April [2023] and they agree with our safety measures.”

Leo Foley, who has two children at the school, and was on the board of trustees in 2022, said he is increasingly worried the issue hasn’t been fixed.

“The area has been cordoned off, but I’ve witnessed multiple children playing there as it’s very easy to get around.”

In March, Foley went to the board of trustees with his concerns.

He was told asbestos had been found in the ground and the “fibres were now exposed”.

A photograph of the cordoned-off area from April this year shows the grass is still being mown, despite this.

“I want the school to put up better fencing and signage warning students about the asbestos – this affects my children too and I feel it wasn’t addressed fast enough,” said Foley.

While the school reported the cordons had been put in place in August 2022, Foley said the asbestos had been discovered in April that year.

The day after Allen was contacted by Stuff for comment, a schoolwide newsletter was sent out advising of the asbestos and stating a plan to start remediation work had been presented.

“The soil will be removed by a specialist company following all WorkSafe health and safety protocols.

”It’ll take place outside of school hours and with full notification for the community and neighbours.”

The school community would be informed of the details once a time to begin the process had been agreed upon, Allen said.

“The area is supervised by duty teachers during breaks and children aren’t allowed to enter the space.”

Allen confirmed further testing had found heavy metal contamination at the back of the school, but said this was safe for general use as long as food wasn’t grown there.

Ministry of Education’s head of property Sam Fowler confirmed “a low level” of asbestos contamination was found on the grounds.

“As long as the area is cordoned off and the soil left undisturbed, health and safety risks are low.

"We’re supporting the school to appoint a contractor for the removal and remediation work.”

Fowler said it was hoped work to remove the asbestos could start in a few weeks.

WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.