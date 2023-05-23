Dad can't re-enrol teen daughter after bust-up with school, ministry steps in

The 14-year-old student was sent home after her father had a run-in with office staff at the school.

A teenage student has been shut out of class for two weeks – unenrolled after her father had a bust-up with staff and then the school refused to take her back.

The 14-year-old girl South Auckland student, who Stuff has chosen not to name, has been unable to re-enrol at Rosehill College​ since May 5 when her father was trespassed after a highly-charged confrontation at the school.

Until Friday afternoon, when the Ministry of Education stepped in and contacted the school, her father had hit a brick wall trying to get her back into the classroom.

“I know I made a mistake, but it shouldn’t be taken out on my daughter who just wants to be at school,” he said.

The confrontation was the culmination of a long-running dispute about who was responsible for a laptop stolen from his daughter’s bag while she was at school.

Despite the war of words, the father said the school’s response has been “petty”.

Children under 16 are required to attend school and, according to information from the Ministry of Education, as long as a child lives in a school’s zone the school is required to accept them.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Rosehill College principal Davida Suasua said it wasn’t the first time the man had been threatening to staff.

But the school’s principal, Davida Suasua​, said the man had given explicit instructions to remove his daughter from the roll during the confrontation, and the school had obliged.

The teen was sent home with a letter after the bust-up and despite efforts of staff at MP Nanaia Mahuta’s electorate office to help broker a deal between the feuding adults, there has been no headway.

The dad tried to send his 21-year-old son to collect an enrolment pack, but he was turned away as he was not the legal guardian.

Suasua won’t let the father back on campus to collect the enrolment pack, which he needs to get his daughter back into the school, because her staff were “fearful” of his return.

She said they needed a legal guardian to enrol any student into the school, but she did not “have the confidence in [the student’s father] if we need to contact home that he will not again resort to these behaviours”.

“I can assure you this was not the first time he threatened, intimidated and yelled at staff, but it definitely is the last.”

Then, on Friday afternoon, Leisa Maddix, the Ministry of Education’s acting deputy secretary for Te Tai Raro, told Stuff the ministry had been in contact with the school who said the teen was “welcome to return... immediately”.

Maddix said there were no protocols that would prevent re-enrolment.

However, by Monday morning, the father said his daughter was still not at school and staff were refusing to deal with him.

Stuff has gone back to the Ministry for comment.