Christchurch school driving their own kind of sporting success

The Director of Sport at a Christchurch high-school is driving a programme aimed at removing barriers to sport, whilst embracing opportunities for students to explore a more diverse range of sports both competitively and socially.

Mandy Anderson has been the Director of Sport at Rangi Ruru Girls' School for four years, coming from a background in community sport and public health. "My passion has always been about encouraging and supporting women and girls to be active."

According to a 2019 report by the World Health Organisation, 95% of girls aged 11-17 in New Zealand are getting less than the recommended level of physical activity each day. Anderson supports the results of the report which suggest there are a number of roadblocks to participation in sport, such as lack of confidence, fear of failure, friends not being interested or involved, not finding sport interesting, associated costs and access.

The Sports Programme at Rangi Ruru has been developed to encourage students to get involved regardless of ability, and Anderson says over 80% of students participate in sport. "Offering the opportunity to play socially, and ensuring such opportunities are valued equally alongside competitive sport, has resulted in the growth of a number of sports like volleyball where we have 13 teams—10 of which are social, and various cycling disciplines where we have doubled participation since 2020."

Neil Sinclair/Richie Goldsbury Mountain biking is one of the less traditional school sports that has seen a big increase in participation at Rangi Ruru recently.

The school also recently reframed sporting trials in junior years to encourage participation and relaxed uniform requirements in social sport so the focus is being involved and having fun.

There has been a growing trend towards students partaking in more niche sports, and Anderson believes school support for student involvement in sports such as mountain biking, adventure racing and surfing is another way to drive participation. "The essence of sport at Rangi Ruru is the opportunity to try something new, to be recognised and supported to be your best."

Izzy Ward, a Year 11 student at the school, has been involved in netball, touch, rugby sevens, volleyball and basketball at Rangi Ruru. "I've played netball competitively since I was in primary school, but since I've been at Rangi Ruru, I've also really enjoyed social basketball and volleyball, and giving sports like rowing and sevens a go. Both the competitive and social teams are always such good fun and have positive team cultures regardless of whether we're winning or losing."

SUPPLIED Year 11 Rangi Ruru student Izzy Ward, who is a member of the Senior A Netball team.

There is a strong tradition of excellence in sport at Rangi Ruru, with the world-renowned rowing programme a testament to this, taking out the top school overall at the Aon Maadi Regatta for the past three years; however, Anderson believes Rangi Ruru take a very different approach to achieving this excellence. "Our focus remains on supporting each one of our athletes, raising the collective bar via stronger investment in coaching, strength and conditioning, mental performance coaching, nutrition and wellbeing checks. We aren't supporters of sport specific scholarships which often pigeonhole young athletes into a particular sport rather than allowing the students to find their sporting passion."

Sharron Bennett The Rangi Ruru under 18 coxed eight crews who placed first and second at the recent Aon Maadi Regatta, and their support crew.

Anderson is also working hard with her team to ensure there is balance between success and wellbeing. "The sport staff and coaches are committed to defining success not only by winning, but by being and becoming better athletes and people on and off the playing field."

With a roll of under 700 and wide-ranging success in many sporting codes at regional, national and international level, the formula is undoubtedly a strong one.

