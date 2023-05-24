Teen kept out of school over father's trespass notice, is due back in class this week

Staff at Rosehill College in Auckland refused to re-enrol the teenager after a volatile confrontation with her father.

A teenage girl who had been kept out of school for more than two weeks after her school refused to re-enrol her because of a bust up between staff and her father is expected to be back in the classroom later this week.

The Ministry of Education stepped in on Tuesday to tell the school it expected the girl to be “urgently” re-enrolled after Stuff ran a story about the impasse that had left the 14-year-old stranded at home.

The girl, who Stuff has chosen not to identify, has been at home since May 5 when her father got into a heated confrontation with school staff over a laptop that had been stolen from her bag.

He was trespassed from the school immediately and has been banned from entering school grounds for two years.

During the confrontation he told staff he wanted to take his daughter out of the school, and later that day she was sent home with a note telling him she had been removed from the roll.

He said he immediately knew he had made a mistake and tried to undo what had happened, but he was knocked back by the school when he tried to re-enrol her.

Rosehill College principal Davida Suasua​ said the girl needed to be enrolled by a legal guardian, but since her father was her only legal guardian, and he had been banned then that couldn’t happen.

The Ministry of Education initially contacted the school on Friday, and were told the girl could return, however, by Monday morning she was not back in class, leaving ministry officials needing to push the school to let the girl back.

“We contacted the school today and expect them to complete the re enrolment urgently,” said Leisa Maddix​, the Ministry of Education’s acting deputy secretary for Te Tai Raro.

“The Te Mahau office will continue to work with school and the student’s whanau to make sure the right supports are in place for the students return.”

“There should be no barriers preventing any young person from being at school.”

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The girl has been at home for more than two weeks since being shown the door.

Her father said the school’s response had been “petty” but said he was happy his daughter could now go back to school.

He said his son would be collecting the necessary paperwork, and he expected his daughter to be back in class soon.

Suasua told Stuff last week the girl’s father had a history of confronting staff.

“I can assure you this was not the first time he threatened, intimidated and yelled at staff, but it definitely is the last,” she said.

“To state it was a heated exchange is an understatement.”

She said the school was reviewing its health and safety protocols after the confrontation.

The father remains banned from school grounds.