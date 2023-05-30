University apologises for 'unreasonable' must-pass test that more than half of engineering students failed

Third-year civil engineering students at the University of Canterbury were upset by a must-pass competency test that more than half the class failed.

“It was a chaotic scene. Students were crying, in shock.”

Those were the words of an anonymous letter sent to Stuff in June last year from a cohort of University of Canterbury third-year engineering students, who claimed 80% of their class had failed a must-pass competency test – one they were made to sit during their final examination studies.

The actual failure rate was 59%, the university has now confirmed, but the test was defended at the time by acting executive dean of engineering Conan Fee, who said the course was “tough, as it should be”, and that “no society wants bridges, dams, or other vital infrastructure that fail”.

However, the university has since apologised after an internal review found the test was unreasonable, according to information released to Stuff under the Official Information Act (OIA).

University policy was violated by the test being scheduled during the final examination period without permission from the assistant vice-chancellor, the review report found.

Two weeks after the Stuff story, two formal complaints were made to the university. The complainants said the test was unreasonable in its timing, difficulty and relevance.

They also complained that engineering staff had breached the university’s code of conduct, and Fee’s comments to Stuff were a “slap in the face” to students who had worked hard on their degrees.

While complaints investigator associate professor Rua Murray didn’t uphold the complaints about staff, he did agree that the test was unreasonable and required remedy.

“In my opinion, the adverse stress that students would likely have experienced as a result of the timing of a quiz with these conditions (and resit opportunities) was both foreseeable and unreasonable”, Murray said in his report, which was completed on October 11 but only released to Stuff in partly redacted form on May 18, more than seven months after it was requested.

Students couldn’t concentrate on final exams due to the quiz, he said, and because it was required to be passed in order to pass the entire course, this increased stress and harmed students’ performance.

The grades of students who failed were withheld. Students were given an initial chance to resit the test, and a further opportunity was granted, with more time to prepare and clear topics disclosed, based on Murray’s recommendations.

The resit test was written with the help of an independent panel in the structural engineering field. Forty students sat it, and approximately 85% passed, the university said.

Murray also recommended that the engineering department should apologise to students.

He said he did not have the expertise to determine the difficulty and relevance of the original quiz. He left that issue to the department, and suggested it apologise if it was found to be necessary.

University of Canterbury The anonymous group of third-year civil engineering students at the University of Canterbury said chopping and changing in their course left them feeling “like guinea pigs”.

He added that the department should review the performance of the entire class, and mitigate any adverse impact in calculating honours criteria.

The university’s assessment policy also needed to make explicit the conditions under which it was permissible to have more than one assessment during a final exam period, he said.

In his apology letter, which was undated, the university’s head of engineering Daniel Nilsson said students could be assured that a remedy was put in place to limit any effect on results, and the honours criteria would not be affected.

“I wish to offer my apologies to students who were impacted by the timing and nature of the assessment,” Nilsson said.

“While it was not the intent to cause any distress, it was clear from the feedback that students did feel disadvantaged. It was also clear that the situation caused unnecessary stress.

“The mitigations put in place aimed to address any negative impacts on student results in the degree, and I feel confident that what is now in place will provide a better experience.”

Murray did not consider Fee’s comments to Stuff inappropriate, and said there was insufficient evidence to determine if staff had breached the university’s code of conduct.

The university has since introduced a competency test protocol informed by feedback from the students.

Pierce Crowley, president of the students’ association, said students appreciated the apology.

“It validates their experience. It’s good that students stand up for themselves.”

Students’ feeling towards the faculty had improved because staff had listened, he said. He hoped there would be no issues in future, and was confident there wouldn’t be.

The president of UC’s engineering society (ENSOC) Emma Green declined to comment.

"I have heard about this issue, however it is not for us to comment on as students have plenty of avenues more appropriate than ENSOC to request support and referral for issues specific to a course.”