PM Chris Hipkins strolls down memory lane before being grilled by Otago students

Dozens of protesters angry over proposed cuts to the University of Otago awaited Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on his visit to Dunedin.

‘’We thought Labour supported universities,’’ was the chant as the former education minister was ushered to speak to hundreds of students at a forum organised by the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA).

Hipkins was keen to share his student credentials, including highlighting a visit to Dunedin while on the student executive at Victoria University, noting ‘’the bits of that I can remember, seemed like they were quite good fun’’.

He also spoke of getting arrested at a Wellington protest ‘’that looked quite similar to the one we’ve just had out there’’, pointing at those who had welcomed him on campus.

That arrest came at a time when student fees were increasing and interest was charged on loans during students’ studies.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to students at the University of Otago

On Friday, Hipkins acknowledged the impact of rising living costs and declining enrolments on students, but also the uncertainty facing staff at the tertiary institution, where hundreds of jobs could be cut due to a $60million deficit.

‘’Why can’t you just fix it?’’ asked one student.

But cut-back decisions – which included his former university in Wellington – were up to those institutions which had autonomy from the Government , Hipkins said.

Sometimes educational institutions had to make difficult decisions, and they were best placed to make those calls, he said.

The Government had given the sector the biggest funding increase in two decades, but ‘’there will never be enough funding’’, he added.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Protesters await Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the University of Otago

The Government was focused on tackling the cost-of-living, particularly for those on a fixed budget, like students, he said.

About a dozen speakers from the floor asked a diverse range of questions, including on climate change, the cost of fresh fruit and vegetables, the poor standard of rental accommodation, and the lack of student bars.

One student questioned future cuts to the arts at the country’s universities, with Hipkins quick to point out he had an arts degree and ‘’I absolutely value the arts’’.

But a decision on job losses, including particular programmes, was again up to that particular institution, he said.

Activist Jack Brazil questioned the Government’s commitment to equity, noting the growing disparity between the wealthy and the poor.

Hipkins said the Government ‘’was more redistributive” than any in recent memory.

Brazil replied that was a ‘’lie’’, and then walked out of the meeting but not before saying: “okay coloniser’’.

Another vocal protester was later removed by police, who maintained a visible presence on campus.

Earlier Hipkins visited KiwiRail’s Hillside Workshop, to check on the redevelopment underway, and then visited nearby gaming studios, including Balancing Monkey Games and Atawhai Interactive.