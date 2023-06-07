Under a third of 82 new attendance officer roles have been filled

Under a third of 82 new attendance officer roles created in the Government’s $74 million truancy package have been filled so far. (File photo)

Under a third of the Government’s recently announced 82 attendance officer roles had been filled as of last month.

In February, the Government announced it was devoting $74 million to a truancy package creating 82 ‘attendance officer’ roles, similar to what were previously known as truancy officers, as part of efforts to tackle declining attendance rates.

However, a written Parliamentary question by MP Erica Stanford​​ to Education Minister Jan Tinetti​​ found just 12.5 (16%) of the FTE (Full Time Equivalent) roles had been filled as of May 29. Contract negotiations were underway for 76 of the 82 roles, with the remaining six roles set aside for services to Māori medium kura.

Regular student attendance – defined by the Ministry of Education as students being at school 90% of the time during the survey period – dropped to just 46% during term 3 last year. The latest data, for term 4, puts this figure at 50.6%.

Stanford, National’s education spokesperson, described the announcement as a “rushed, knee-jerk reaction” to poor attendance data results from last year.

She said she had not heard what might be causing the “hold up” in filling these new roles.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National education spokesperson Erica Stanford says she has not heard what was causing the hold up in filling the new roles. (File photo)

Stanford said job descriptions for the roles emphasised data gathering and reporting rather than “actually out getting kids into school and helping families directly”.

“Having more boots on the ground is a good idea, but in the right roles and right areas.”

Stanford acknowledged truancy was a “very difficult issue” to address, but said having people going out to collect students was one of the most effective ways.

Of anecdotal reports from principals that attendance had turned a corner this year, Stanford said she hoped it was the case but it was the individualised student data which was important.

“If schools are seeing an uptick and seeing 90% of their kids attending, that is a good sign, but we just won’t know until we get that data.”

Term 1 attendance data is expected to be released later this month.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti is launching the Government's new nationwide school attendance campaign.

Tinetti said “good progress” has been made towards filling the roles. While she had “expressed some frustration at the speed of the appointment process”, she was happier now with where things were at.

She said the figures had increased since the response to the written Parliamentary question, with 24 attendance officers appointed – a mix of FTE and part-time – and another 37.3 FTE currently in the process of recruitment as of June 6.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Education minister Jan Tinetti says “good progress” is being made in filling the roles. (File photo)

“It’s worth keeping in mind, we have said these roles will be filled throughout Term 2 – which doesn’t wrap up until the end of the month,” Tinetti said.

“My office and I continue to receive frequent updates, noting the urgency around these roles.”

The Ministry of Education referred questions to the minister.

Secondary Principals' Association president Vaughan Couillault​ said any investment in trying to improve attendance was a “good idea”.

His understanding was the advertising and recruitment phase of the new scheme would take place during term 2, though he had heard fewer people were employed than had been hoped at this stage.

Couillault said frontline interventions where attendance officers worked directly with students and their families had been successful.

David White/Stuff Secondary Principals Association president Vaughan Couillault says investment to improve attendance rates is welcome but he wants a “rethink” of how it is measured. (File photo)

He said there were a number of factors still contributing to lower attendance rates, including illness and teacher shortages.

“The kids are here but anytime they comply with Covid-19 rules and isolating, then they no longer comply [with 90% attendance].”

Couillault wanted to see a “rethink” of which measures were used, preferring to focus on daily attendance rates, and implemented “acute interventions” for individuals where needed at his Auckland school, Papatoetoe High School.