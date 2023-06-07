'Relief' as primary teachers accept latest offer from Ministry of Education

Primary teaches voting to accept its latest offer from the Ministry of Education, is a “relief” to some.

It was the fourth offer put to teachers, following a long negotiation campaign including holding the largest education strike in New Zealand’s history.

Wellington teacher Carl Pynenburg said the news was a relief.

“It’s not the best result, but it’s given reassurance to teachers. For now, some of those cost of living and workload pressures will be eased.”

Key details of the offer included an increase in teacher classroom release time for the term, going from 10 hours to 25 hours, a lump sum payment and additional payment for union members, a pay increase in July and further increases in July and December 2024, plus a mileage allowance.

There will also be a significant increase in the Māori Immersion Teacher Allowance and the introduction of the Pasifika Bilingual Immersion Teaching Allowance.

Pay for starter teachers would increase 18.3% (up from $51,358 to $60,735 by December next year) and experienced teachers up to 11% (the top of the scale moving from $90,000 to $100,000 at the end of 2024).

​Pynenburg felt the remuneration increases still didn’t reflect the value of teachers, it reflected the current climate of rising inflation and would help beginner teachers especially.

“It just takes the pressure off of those day-to-day things like rent and groceries.”

Carl Pynenburg, a teacher in Wellington, talks about how the cost of living is impacting his life.

Pynenburg was also excited about classroom relief time being brought forward but wanted to see more around increased learning support.

While it was a “bitter pill to swallow”, accepting meant they could get back into the classroom, he said.

Going forward, he also wanted to see a new way for resolving negotiations around pay and condition that was less disruptive for learners and avoided “escalating strike action”.

Mark Potter​, the president of the primary teacher’s union, NZEI Te Riu Roa said there were significant wins for teachers in the deal, but a number of outstanding areas still needed more investment from the Government.

“The biggest win was the more than doubling of classroom release time - the first increase since 2005. The work demands on teachers have sky-rocketed in the last couple of decades and this means teachers will have more time to plan, assess and do individual work with students.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Mark Potter says there are significant wins for teachers in the deal but a number of outstanding areas still need more investment from the Government.

Another win for schools and teachers is the cap of relieving teachers' pay rates being moved.

“This is a step toward paying experienced relief teachers fairly and should make it easier for schools to find relievers,” Potter said.

Paeone Goonan​, a resource teacher of learning and behaviour based at Ōpōtiki College and a member of the negotiating team welcomed the increases in the Māori Immersion Teacher Allowance, and the introduction of a Cultural Allowance for kaiako.

“The introduction of the cultural leadership allowances and the increase to the Māori Immersion Teaching Allowance are historic improvements. They acknowledge the skills and expertise of those kaiako and their culture and will compensate those teachers who are doing the mahi anyway, such as assisting with the new Aotearoa histories curriculum or teaching kapa haka.” she said.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti was pleased the offer had been accepted.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the offer addressed many of the concerns raised by teachers, would ease the cost of living pressures and showed how much the Government valued the teaching workforce.

She said the agreement meant “real progress” for new teachers. It also promised some stability for the sector.

“The past few years have been extremely disruptive, firstly with the global pandemic and more recently with the extreme weather events,” she said.

“Primary teachers will now have better certainty about pay and conditions over the next two years, which will be welcome news for schools, as well as children, parents, and wider school communities.”