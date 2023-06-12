Hundreds of principals could leave the profession within years, survey says

A survey of primary school principals found 30% of those surveyed want to leave the profession within the next two years. (File photo)

A new survey shows hundreds of primary school principals could soon quit the profession – with one long-serving school leader blaming outdated systems and “a lack of resources”.

Almost a third of respondents to the NZEI Te Riu Roa (NZEI) survey say they want to leave the job within the next two years.

But the exodus could soon reach crisis levels, as 10% of those surveyed signalled they might quit in the next 12 months.

Brunswick School principal Jane Corcoran isn’t surprised.

The Whanganui-based principal called systems for resourcing and supporting principals “archaic”, saying they hadn’t kept pace with demands in the near-decade she had been in the profession.

“I think over the decades the system hasn't kept up with the change in conditions and the school environment.

“Principals just don't have the resources to do the job as well as they want to. And that weighs heavily on them, that burden.

“And, unfortunately, every week we are losing really experienced principals.”

It’s a situation that could get worse before it gets better: nearly half (47%) of new principals – either one or two years into the job – intend to leave the role within the next five years.

No participants in the survey – 629 principals – reported feeling “well-supported” in their jobs.

Nor did any of them feel the demands of the jobs were “manageable” – or that they had “sufficient staff” to meet those demands.

Corcoran believed those issues were “amplified” in rural school settings, where schools also struggled with fewer resources and under-staffing.

The Government didn’t recognise “the geographical nature of New Zealand”, she said – instead taking a one-size fits all approach, which didn’t work in schools that served smaller communities.

“That makes it really hard because those smaller schools have less flexibility. There are fewer people to share the workload and take on those responsibilities.”

Operational funding was determined on a per-student basis – and “that just doesn’t work in a smaller school,” Corcoran said.

Part of the problem, also, was some principals were paid less than teachers or deputy principals at their schools.

“In education, getting to a principal position is a promotion, but it’s not remunerated as such.”

About 32% of all primary school principals participated in the survey – which was “a good representation” of sentiment across the sector, NZEI said.

Principals are today holding a nationwide “crisis summit” to discuss its findings.

Negotiations between principals and the Ministry of Education are ongoing, with both primary and area school principals yet to receive a new collective agreement offer.

The survey results come as NZEI hopes to meet with the ministry later this week.

The union is calling for more teaching and management staff, and increased access to specialists for children with additional needs to help address concerns raised by principals.

Principals represented by the Primary Principals Collective Bargaining Union – about 15% of all primary principals – settled with the ministry in April.

Last week primary school teachers voted to accept the latest Ministry of Education collective agreement offer, the fourth put to teachers after a long campaign that included the largest education strike in New Zealand’s history.

Key details of the offer included an increase in teacher classroom release time for the term, going from 10 hours to 25 hours, a lump sum payment and additional payment for union members, a pay increase in July and further increases in July and December 2024, plus a mileage allowance.