Dunedin principal Kristan Mouat dies suddenly

A Dunedin principal, Kristan Mouat, has died, the Logan Park High School (LPHS) community was told in an email sent on Sunday night.

Mouat became the co-principal of the school in 2017, alongside Peter Hills, after working in the school’s senior management team.

“It is with incredible sadness that I share that on Saturday 10th June, co-principal Kristan Mouat’s family informed us of her sudden death – peacefully at home,’’ board member Ronda Tokona said in a statement.

The school’s board was “deeply saddened by this unexpected loss as we remember her as a warm, vibrant, nurturing, invaluable educator, and an inclusive leader,” Tokona said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kristan’s family during this painful time. Our thoughts are also with the entire staff of our kura, many of whom had the privilege to work and grow alongside Kristan for many years.’’

The board has decided to close the school on Monday and Tuesday for “students, whanau and the LPHS school community to deal with this devastating news,” Tokona said.