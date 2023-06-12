Tributes for principal Kristan Mouat: 'Miss Honey from Matilda'

Logan Park High School was mourning the loss of Kristan Mouat, seen here with her co-principal Peter Hills.

Past and present students of Dunedin’s Logan Park High School have paid tribute to principal, Kristan Mouat, who died over the weekend.

‘’Ms Mouat was a beautiful teacher. I'm so sorry to hear this news,’’ musician Nadia Reid wrote on the school’s Facebook page, along with dozens of other tributes.

‘’Without her I am not sure where I would be,’’ Dunedin business owner Bex Twemlow said.

‘’So much sadness from reading this right now. Beautiful woman inside and out.’’

Mouat became the co-principal of the school in 2017, alongside Peter Hills, after working in the school’s senior management team.

National Party Dunedin-based list MP, Michael Woodhouse, wrote: ‘’So sad to learn of Kristan’s passing met with Peter and Kristan just last Friday and was really impressed with their partnership and leadership’’

‘’My sincere condolences to her family and the wider LPHS whanau.’’

A former student wrote: ‘’I've always referred to her as a likeness to Miss Honey from Matilda a huge loss to Logan Park and the teaching community. RIP Ms Mouat . . . I will never forget her’’.

The Logan Park High School (LPHS) community was informed in an email sent to parents and caregivers on Sunday night.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Logan Park High School will close on Monday and Tuesday.

“It is with incredible sadness that I share that on Saturday 10th June, co-principal Kristan Mouat’s family informed us of her sudden death – peacefully at home,’’ board member Ronda Tokona said in a statement.

The school’s board was “deeply saddened by this unexpected loss as we remember her as a warm, vibrant, nurturing, invaluable educator, and an inclusive leader,” Tokona said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kristan’s family during this painful time. Our thoughts are also with the entire staff of our kura, many of whom had the privilege to work and grow alongside Kristan for many years.’’

The board has decided to close the school on Monday and Tuesday for “students, whanau and the LPHS school community to deal with this devastating news,” Tokona said.