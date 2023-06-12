Mayor, ex-PM join call for Government to 'Save Tertiary Education'

Former prime minister Helen Clark was one of the people who signed an open letter to the Government calling for action on tertiary education.

Former prime minister Helen Clark, Wellington mayor Tory Whanau, and award-winning director Jane Campion have signed an open letter calling on the Government to “save tertiary education”.

Written on behalf of both Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington and Otago University, where hundreds of jobs are set to go as both battle significant deficits, the letter called on the Government to act.

Addressed to Tim Fowler, the chief executive of the Tertiary Education Commission​, Education Minister Jan Tinetti​, Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins​, it said the proposed cuts were a “consequence of government underfunding of universities for the past decade”.

“The proposed job cuts across the tertiary sector represent more than job losses; they signify the erosion of teaching quality, research excellence and student services,” it read.

“The government has a critical opportunity to fulfil its responsibility of safeguarding Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington and Otago University, staff, current and future generations of students and the entire tertiary education sector.”

Justin Wong/Stuff Students Against Cuts hosting an emergency student meeting in the Hub at Victoria University of Wellington's Kelburn campus to demonstrate solidarity with TEU and VUWSA. (File photo)

In the letter, the two student associations and Tertiary Education University branch representatives called on the Tertiary Education Commission and Minister of Education to:

Provide short-term relief by lifting the debt ceiling for Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington and Otago University.

Commit to sustainable and increased funding to Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington and Otago University to prevent staff cuts in the long-term.

Commence four-way discussions between student associations, the Tertiary Education Union, Vice Chancellors and the Government to establish a sustainable funding model for universities.

It said “chronic underfunding” of universities below inflation reflected an “unsustainable and fragmented funding model”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students, academics and other prominent figures are calling on the Government to act and prevent hundreds of cuts at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington and Otago University. (File photo)

The letter quoted Hipkins from his time as VUWSA president in 2001, when he called for serious change to the tertiary sector, stating: “The days when University Councils were encouraged to act like businesses and return substantial surpluses are over.”

“We implore the Labour government to prioritise its belief in the essential role of education as a public good and take immediate action to prevent staff cuts and program losses,” the letter ended.

The letter was also supported by Nic Smith​, Victoria University’s vice-chancellor, and Helen Nicholson​, acting vice-chancellor at University of Otago.

“We need to establish a sustainable funding model that safeguards the future of a high-quality university system, which meets the needs of Aotearoa New Zealand,” they wrote.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins addresses students at the University of Otago

Other notable signatories included poet laureate Chris Tse, councillors, and academics from both Aotearoa and abroad.

It comes as Students Against Cuts prepared to hold another demonstration at the Victoria University Finance Committee meeting on Monday.

In a statement, Education Minister Jan Tinetti said that financial pressures such as declining domestic enrolments, high inflation and lower international enrolments due to Covid-19 are “not unique to New Zealand and are being felt in the tertiary sector in many countries”.

She said this year’s budget 2023 increased funding to universities significantly “in recognition of the cost pressures the sector is facing”.

“For example – as a result, the University of Otago may get up to $13 million a year extra from 2024 onwards.”

Tinetti also said universities were not immune to wider changes in the economy and society.

“They have to adjust. Changing what they teach and how they are organised is not unprecedented.”