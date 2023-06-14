'Unexpected death' at Victoria University residential hall
There has been a death at a Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington hall of residence.
Acting chief operating officer Simon Johnson confirmed on Wednesday there had been an “unexpected death” in student accommodation.
“Our students are being offered appropriate support and a specialised response team has been established,” Johnson said.
Due to student privacy and wellbeing, he said the university was unable to comment further.
A spokesperson for police confirmed they were aware of the death but would not provide further comment.
The Post