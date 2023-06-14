'Unexpected death' at Victoria University residential hall

Stuff understands there has been a student death at a Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington hall of residence. (File photo)

There has been a death at a Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington hall of residence.

Acting chief operating officer Simon Johnson​ confirmed on Wednesday there had been an “unexpected death” in student accommodation.

“Our students are being offered appropriate support and a specialised response team has been established,” Johnson said.

Due to student privacy and wellbeing, he said the university was unable to comment further.

A spokesperson for police confirmed they were aware of the death but would not provide further comment.