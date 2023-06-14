Staff 'gutted' as details about Te Pūkenga restructure emerge

Staff at Te Pukenga, the education organisation that's taking over the 16 polytechnics and most industry training organisations, have learned hundreds of roles could be on the firing line as part of a restructure. (File photo)

Staff at Te Pūkenga are feeling “shocked” and “gutted” after hundreds found out their roles have been cut – and they still don’t know how many jobs might be left to reapply for.

The mega polytech flagged it would be consulting staff this week as part of its “organisational design and change programme”.

One staff member, with more than a decade experience in the sector, said she was given a letter at a meeting on Wednesday informing her that her position had been disestablished.

However, the letter did not explain why or provide any information about opportunities to reapply under the new structure.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she was given less than 24 hours to prepare or seek a support person ahead of the meeting.

“Many of my questions couldn’t be answered,” she said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF "The system's broken" - Education Minister Chris Hipkins announces changes to vocational education sector in February 2019.

Staff had been told more details, including opportunities to reapply, would be released to everyone at the same time on Thursday.

“I think it’s a huge blow to everyone. It’s pretty gutting.”

Although staff had been operating in a “very difficult space of uncertainty” for the past three years, the speed at which the restructure had been rolled out came as a shock. She felt the restructure had been rushed.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a good process.”

A five-week consultation period will follow, with final decisions expected in August.

Te Pūkenga was formed three years ago, after the merger of the country's 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITP) and nine Industry Training Organisations (ITO), but has been beset with financial problems and high profile senior resignations. It has about 240,000 students and more than 10,000 staff.

Documents seen by Stuff describe the proposed leadership team as comprising:

Deputy chief executive of delivery with an executive assistant

Pacific outcomes director

Online and distance learning delivery director

National operations director

Eight executive directors across four regions

Other staff members also expressed concerns with how the process had been handled and were left feeling frustrated and unsure of their futures.

Robyn Edie/Stuff National’s tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds. (File photo)

National’s tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds​ said she was appalled hundreds of polytechnic staff could be lost to the sector.

Simmonds, the former Southern Institute of Technology chief executive before her move into politics, said the way staff were being treated was “unprofessional and uncaring”.

“Many of these people have delivered decades of good service to their polytechnic employers. To be told at the eleventh hour that they no longer have a job, is both cruel and disrespectful.”

Simmonds earlier described revelations that former chief executive Stephen Town had been paid out close to $200,000 following his resignation as a “slap in the face” to affected staff, later adding it was in “sharp contrast”.

TE PUKENGA/Supplied Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder. (File photo)

Chief executive Peter Winder earlier described the consultation process as marking a “significant milestone” for Te Pūkenga.

“As the country's largest tertiary education and training provider, we are critical to addressing national skills shortages and supporting thriving regions and communities. Getting this right is essential.”

He said they would be able to provide further details after all kaimahi (staff) had been informed of the changes.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said with any organisation going through a significant change and restructuring, “it creates uncertainty”.

“I appreciate this will be an unsettling time for affected staff and I would expect Te Pūkenga management and council to consult with staff and their unions in good faith.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti (File photo).

Getting a restructure ‘right’

HR generalist and lead Consultant of Positive People Toni Jacka said she couldn’t comment on this restructure, but said change processes could be “difficult and unsettling” so it was important to approach the process with empathy, fairness and with a wellbeing focus. ​

“Excellent communication is critical, both before, during and post the process, so that your team understands the business rationale and process clearly and you avoid misunderstandings and confusion.”

It was important sufficient notice of meetings was given and time provided to receive feedback or answer questions, Jacka said.

The consultation process should be genuine and staff encouraged to openly provide feedback.

Employers should also consider providing additional support whether external or via additional check ins from managers and HR, she said.

“As a team processes the information they are bound to have additional questions or feel different emotions, and this support will be vital in helping them cope in what can be a very stressful time.”