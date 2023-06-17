Secondary teachers' union considering independent determination of pay dispute

The Employment Relations Authority has “strongly recommended” an immediate halt to secondary teachers’ industrial action, after a lack of movement in bargaining between the teachers’ union and Education Ministry.

Negotiators from the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua and the Ministry of Education met on Friday to continue facilitated bargaining on the Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement.

This comes amid a long-running dispute between the union and the education ministry, with teachers undertaking rolling strike action in an effort to push for better pay and work conditions.

Ministry of Education general manager of employment relations, Mark Williamson, said no agreement had been reached after three further days of facilitated bargaining between the ministry and the PPTA.

As a result, the Employment Relations Authority had recommended looking at independent arbitration as an option to reach a settlement, Williamson said.

Independent arbitration would see an independent and impartial third party hear out the arguments of both sides of the pay dispute and make a decision on what the outcome should be.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Employment Relations Authority has called for an immediate suspension of the PPTA’s industrial action. (File photo)

The authority also “strongly recommended” that the union immediately suspend all industrial action to assess the option of arbitration.

“We agree. We will explore arbitration as recommended by the ERA, and if arbitration is agreed, we will work urgently with the PPTA and the Employment Relations Authority to appoint an independent arbitration panel,” Williamson said.

“We call on PPTA to immediately suspend industrial action to allow students to return to uninterrupted learning.”

PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie said the union would consider the recommendations.

“These recommendations will be seriously considered by our national executive, and we will be meeting as soon as possible to discuss them and decide the next steps.

“Members’ industrial action will remain in place while the recommendations are being considered,” Abercrombie said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua acting president, Chris Abercrombie.

Mark Williamson said independent arbitration, if agreed upon by both parties, would likely be undertaken by a panel of qualified people who were independent of both the Ministry and the PPTA.

Depending on when the process was agreed to, it could take several weeks before it could begin, he said.

The process itself could then take between four and six weeks, however the Ministry would like to find a resolution as soon as possible.

“In spite of this, we believe arbitration is most likely to be the quickest way to reach a resolution. However, we believe industrial action should cease as it can have no influence on the arbitration process,” Williamson said.

While the outcome of any independent arbitration would not be binding, the process would ensure both parties were heard and the determination would be released publicly, he said.

“A new mandate would be required for binding arbitration which would take time to work through. We think it is best that discussions on an agreement for non-binding arbitration get underway so that the dispute can be settled as quickly as possible,” he said.

Secondary school teachers voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of rejecting the latest Government offers on June 9, with a return to different year levels being rostered home as part of strike action.