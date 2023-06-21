Ten students at Auckland's Wesley College left due to 'bullying and violence' in 2022

Wesley College is located in Paerata, near Pukekohe, in South Auckland. (File photo)

Ten students left Auckland’s Wesley College last year after experiencing bullying, violence and abuse, documents have revealed.

Wesley College is currently under “special review” by the Education Review Office (ERO) due to “significant concerns” about the school and its hostels.

Do you know more? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz

There had been allegations of students at the Methodist college receiving “coverings”, where they were made to cover their faces before being punched, kicked and slapped by older students.

The Ministry of Education appointed Dr Shane Edwards as a statutory manager at the school in April to “assist the board around curriculum management and policies and procedures”.

Communications from within the Ministry of Education and released under the Official Information Act show the ministry knew that 10 students in year 9 and 10 left the school because of violence and bullying, in 2022.

According to education counts, Wesley College had a role of 366 students in July 2022 – with 76 students in year 9 and 83 in year 10.

The correspondence showed Edwards had been appointed as a statutory manager due to a “risk” to the operation of the school along with educational performance and student welfare.

It came after the ministry received a “letter of concern” from ERO when it said there were areas at the school that needed “substantial improvement”.

Along with 10 students leaving the school due to bullying in 2022, there were 18 students stood down and two suspensions in the same time frame.

So far, in 2023 there had been five more stand-downs.

“We’ve received a range of complaints from whānau about bullying at the school over many years,” documents from the ministry noted.

Edwards said the school “actively managed” and reported any events to the ministry.

It also said attendance at Wesley College was “significantly lower” than the Auckland average and had dropped to 13% regular attendance in term 4 of 2022.

Police earlier said they were aware of a “small number” of incidents at the school which had been reported in the last five years.

“We were notified by both the school and victims’ families in these cases. We’re conscious of young people’s privacy and won’t comment on detail in each matter.

“However, these matters ranged from varying degrees of assault, trespass and bullying.”

Stuff Police were aware of a “small number” of incidents at the school which had been reported in the last five years.

Those matters had been dealt with “appropriately,” the spokesperson said, through either police action or internal processes.

Isabel Evans, the Ministry of Education's Te Tai Raro hautū (northern leader) said bullying, violence or abuse was “never acceptable” and students and staff deserved to feel safe.

”Schools have clear policies and procedures in place to manage any concerns or unacceptable behaviour in the school environment.

“We expect schools to respond immediately to safety and wellbeing concerns raised with them, so issues can be resolved quickly and effectively.”