How to hunt an aurora 101

The forecast for aurora hunters this season is looking extremely promising, a prominent aurora hunter says.

The number of auroras you could see was dependent on the activity of the sun, which just so happened to be entering a period known as the ‘solar maximum’, which happened about every 11 years, according to Dr Ian Griffin, Tūhura Otago Museum director.

“The number of auroras we are seeing is increasing, and that is because we are getting closer to the peak solar activity, and that is because auroras are caused by material from the sun hitting the earth’s magnetic field and making our atmosphere glow.”

While that was good news for those wanting to spot an aurora, large solar storms could pose issues for country’s electrical grid and communication systems

In 1859 there was a massive solar storm, which took out the world’s telegraph system for six hours.

That approaching solar maximum was of interest to Professor Craig Rodger, a physics professor at the University of Otago, a world-renowned expert in solar tsunami detection and preparation.

Both Griffin and Rodger would be joined by Toni Hoeta (Ngāti Rangi, Te Atihaunui-ā-paparangi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa) on a speaking tour around the south.

Ian Griffin/Supplied Ian Griffin snapped this aurora picture.

Hoeta would talk about Mātauranga Māori perspectives, while Griffin’s talk would be on his hobby of astrophotography, which included giving tips on where to find aurora, how to capture them, and the best photographic techniques.

“I want to encourage people to go out and take photos of the aurora.”

He shared a few tips with Stuff concerning aurora hunting 101.

Unless there was a large solar storm like 1859, it was more likely you would have a better chance of spotting an aurora in the southern parts of New Zealand, and ‘’away from the city lights’’.

“I’m lazy, I don’t want to drive more than five minutes from where I live,” Griffin said of many of his photos, which were snapped from the Otago Peninsula.

BROOK SABIN We flew from Christchurch directly into an aurora storm — here's what happened next (video published April 2021).

Other places he recommended included Taieri Mouth, around Queenstown/Wanaka, Curio Bay, Bluff and Stewart Island.

While it wasn’t uncommon to see a green-coloured aurora with the naked eye, other colours, such as red and purple, “you do need a camera to see those colours”.

“All the auroras I have photographed I have been able to see with the naked eye, but I haven’t always been able to see the colour.”

Griffin was an advocate of city’s moving away from light pollution, and he cited the work of the Dunedin City Council, which had replaced older street lights with LED lights that were now shielded.

Ian Griffin/Supplied Another Dr Ian Griffin picture of a recent aurora.

The trio’s speaking schedule included Invercargill, Wānaka, Queenstown, Twizel, Christchurch, and Dunedin, which will be from June 26 to July 1.

Griffin said a previous speaking tour on aurora attracted crowd of up to 800 people.

“There is this real interest in aurora, and it is really exciting to see that as someone who loves the night sky.”

The speaking tour was launched to support Tūhura Otago Museum’s latest science roadshow, Solar

Tsunamis, which will be toured throughout New Zealand in the coming months.

Tickets for the speaking tour were $5, with venues including Invercargill’s Scottish Hall on June 26, Queenstown’s Wakatipu High School Hall June 27, Wānaka Library June 28, Twizel Events Centre, June 29, Christchurch’s Tūranga Library June 30, Dunedin’s Tūhura Otago Museum on July 2.