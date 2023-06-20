Secondary teachers' union open to arbitration if Government 'publicly commits' to outcome

The secondary teachers union says it will call off strike action as soon as it comes to an agreement with the Ministry of Education about terms of arbitration. (File photo)

The secondary teachers’ union says it's prepared to enter independent arbitration to resolve a long-running dispute with the Government over its collective agreement, as long as it publicly commits to the outcome.

Negotiators from the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua and the Ministry of Education met last week to continue facilitated bargaining on the Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement.

However, after failing to come to a resolution, the Employment Relations Authority “strongly recommended” the union halt all industrial action and that the two parties look at independent arbitration.

Acting PPTA Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie​ said in a statement on Tuesday they felt “arbitration is the best step towards resolution of this dispute”.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua Acting President, Chris Abercrombie says the union is willing to meet with the ministry as early as Tuesday to settle terms of agreement for arbitration .

“The sooner teachers can return to a settled environment and concentrate on teaching and learning, the better for everyone,” he said.

“However, we do not see much point in going down this path unless there is a commitment from both parties to the arbitrator’s decision.”

Arbitration is a process for the settlement of disputes in which an independent and impartial arbitrator, or panel, makes a decision or recommendations after considering the representations of the parties.

Abercrombie said the PPTA executive had agreed to recommend the outcome of arbitration to its members.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua acting president, Chris Abercrombie explains why teachers are striking.

The union was previously involved in arbitration in 2002, the government at the time publicly committed to accepting the decision of the arbitration panel.

“We need to see a similar gesture now,” Abercrombie said.

Industrial action would continue until an arbitration terms of reference (ToR) agreement was developed and approved by the national executive, he said.

Teachers have been taking part in rolling strike action in an effort to push for better pay and work conditions.

Abercrombie said negotiators were ready to meet with the ministry as soon as Tuesday to develop the agreement and lead to cessation of the rolling teacher year level strikes.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said she had spoken with Abercrombie and had committed to taking the matter to Cabinet.

Work writing terms of reference would begin this afternoon, she said, adding they would use the previous arbitration process as a “starting point” for terms of reference.

”We all want it to be quick,” she said. “Nobody wants to see young people being disrupted in their learning. I have a number of young people who are coming to me, a number of parents who are coming to me. They're very frustrated as I am, as is the PPTA.”

She wouldn’t guess what would come of the arbitration process but said she looked forward to hearing what the union had to say as they worked through it.

The ministry has been approached for comment.