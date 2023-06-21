Teacher with PhD would make $48k more for same role in Australia

READER REPORT: I am the Learning Area Lead of Science at a small integrated secondary school on the West Coast. I am in my ninth year of teaching. I am nearly 50 years old.

Before becoming a teacher, I was a research scientist, completing a PhD in Environmental Engineering, and I have worked for the Department of Conservation, central government and a commercial laboratory. I did my PhD in Australia and the Netherlands, studying viruses of toxic algae.

I started teaching in Queensland, Australia, where I taught Marine Science in Mackay for three years – taking students to study the Great Barrier Reef coral ecosystems.

I left to return home to New Zealand after 10 years away, to bring my children back for their high school years and build a home (nearly finished).

READ MORE:

* Holidays? Not really. The brutal reality of life as a teacher

* Secondary teachers' union open to arbitration if Government 'publicly commits' to outcome

* Secondary teachers' union considering independent determination of pay dispute

I have taught on the West Coast for almost six years, teaching students about their environment and how to think and behave like a scientist. I have the best job in the world, teaching lights my fire and I love to see students thrive after I and my extremely talented colleagues have supported them. I don't want to do any other job. That doesn't mean it is easy.

We have to be enthusiastic, calm, supportive and understanding of young people who are struggling to cope with their emotions, troubles, health concerns, learning gaps, and learning disabilities. We also need to learn Māori language, knowledge and culture to ensure we meet our treaty obligations, and ensure Māori students can achieve. On the West Coast at least 20% of students are Māori, so it's not only about understanding our biculturalism, it's being fair to the students we teach now.

Teaching is a huge challenge, and you need to be highly skilled and qualified, and supported with resources and expertise.

Supplied Lisa Steenhauer (right) is highly qualified and loves teaching, but says the pay isn't good enough.

I work from 8.15am to 5pm, with a half hour break every day on average, in term time. However, I generally find myself planning work or reading science news between 6am and 7.30am. During term time I usually need to work four hours extra a week to mark, plan, report, and organise the science department or another task.

I am undertaking a postgraduate diploma at Massey University to be a specialist teacher of gifted and talented education (a learning need), which is funded by the Ministry of Education.

Hundreds of teachers every year are receiving a study award to train in learning needs. Due to my workload, I usually need to study in the weekends, however some study days are provided as well.

I estimate that I work 45-60 hours a week during term time and 20 hours a week during the school breaks. This does not include the study or overnight trips with students when you are on duty for 24 hours (I do at least four nights per year). This equates to three to 18 weeks more per year than a typical 40 hour a week job, with four weeks holiday per year.

I earn a salary and units of a total of $100,000. My pay rate is between $38 – $49 per hour gross. I currently mark NCEA exams at a rate of $50 an hour, for 85 hours, during the summer break. This task also informs my role of teacher of this subject.

I borrowed money for my undergraduate degree, all my post-graduate study has been funded. I borrowed $45,000, with interest charged in the 90s-00s, this became $68,000. I paid this off in nine and a half years.

When I left Australia, I maintained my AU teacher registration. If I was to return tomorrow, I would be paid A$113,000, which is about NZ$125,000, for a teaching role. For the same role I am in now, I would be paid A$135,000, which would be about $148,000 in New Zealand. The workload in Australia is lower, workers rights are better, pay increases are tied to inflation, I can claim my expenses, and food, rent, and electricity are cheaper.

I will return to Australia if I am not offered a pay increase that matches inflation. I will fly in and out, returning for summer when I can work from home. This is not my preferred option.

If I agree to take this pay cut the Government offers, paying for our home and bills will use all my and my husband's income, and we will have no independent income at retirement. This is an unacceptable financial risk.

Many teachers have got tired of waiting and left for Australia already. Teachers have a lower salary level than nurses and police officers, who are able to work overtime and be compensated for night shifts.

I don't need to be paid an Australian salary, I just cannot afford a pay cut and I don't see why the Government can't afford to, or doesn't want to pay teachers properly. I will accept a pay rise that meets inflation, back pay to July 2022, pro-rata pay for part-time staff and relievers, more pastoral care and recognition of Kaiako Māori extra workload, and a three-year agreement.