Investigation launched after video of 'incident' shared by students at single sex schools

Two single sex schools – that share the same site in Christchurch – have contacted parents after video footage of “an incident” was shared with students and staff, which potentially breaches privacy.

In a statement to parents, Catherine Law, principal of Avonside Girls’ High School, said an investigation has been launched following the incident at Shirley Boys’ High School (SBHS) on June 19.

The two schools share a purpose built site in North New Brighton, which opened in May 2019.

Law does not say what the incident was. However, it was recorded and footage “was then shared without consent with a wide range of people”, including Avonside students and staff.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of Christchurch students don't attend their local school

* Shared site is 'the best of both worlds' for Christchurch boys' and girls' schools

* Avonside Girls' and Shirley Boys' students begin lessons at new shared Christchurch campus



“This has caused considerable distress and harm to individual students, and the school,” Law said.

“There is potential that privacy has been breached, and it is important that our young people understand that sharing a video without a person’s knowledge or consent is an offence.”

SBHS is investigating this matter.

“In the meantime please encourage your young person to not view or share the video,” Law said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Catherine Law, principal of Avonside Girls' High School, sent a message to patents.

“We want to ensure that our site is a safe place for all students in both schools, and this type of social media behaviour does not reflect our school values.”

The message then gives guidance for parents on how footage can be shared across Apple devices using AirDrop and how the function can be locked.

“If settings for it are not managed correctly, it can mean that an iPhone owner receives digital files that they did not mean to receive,” it said.

“You can make sure that your young person can’t turn AirDrop back on by setting a passcode.”

While the nature of the incident was not publicly known, in October 2022 it was reported that 21 students at Avonside Girls’ High had been the victim of a sexual assault that ended in rape or near rape.

A small number of students reported being raped on more than one occasion, including one who said she had been raped “multiple times for two months when I was 13”.

David Walker/Stuff An aerial view of the shared school site in North New Brighton.

The research carried out at Avonside Girls’ High and Shirley Boys’ High after staff and students were “concerned about levels of sexual harassment in their community”.

At Shirley Boys’ High, several students described being inappropriately touched or groped and there were several examples of digital anal penetration without consent.

Shirley Boys’ High School was approached and headmaster Tim Grocott said they would provide a statement later on Wednesday.