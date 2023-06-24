No more headaches: Schools removing open-plans to reduce distractions

Rangiora High School wants to put walls up inside its large modern learning space to create single-cell rooms.

Rangiora High School in North Canterbury and Silverstream School north of Wellington are the latest to move away from open-plan classrooms - an education trend which divided the sector and has teachers questioning the merits of the whole experiment.

As reported in The Post, Lorraine Taylor, principal of Silverstream School, ​used sliding glass doors to convert open-plan spaces for up to 60 or 90 pupils to more traditional classrooms when Covid hit, alongside a more back-to-basics approach; returning to desks, books, and structure.

As a result, teachers are no longer going home with headaches, and can spend more time getting to know their students who aren’t distracted by what is going on around them.

“This kind of hot-desking and sitting on beanbags and what-not is really distressing for the kids. Primary [children] don’t have developmental skills to be able to concentrate,” she said. “We have gone back to a lot more structure, a lot more work in books, quiet, calm classroom – it works.”

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Silverstream School principal Lorraine Taylor (left), has turned the spaces in her school back into classrooms, which parents prefer. Pictured with teacher Briana Rudduck.

Rangiora High School - once a poster-child for the trend - found students were being distracted by noise and movement.

The school put up 10 extra walls in its 3185-square-metre open space – one of the largest open learning spaces in the country and big enough to fit 26 classrooms – after it found students were being distracted by noise and fluctuating temperatures.

Principal Bruce Kearney, who joined the school last year and put partitions up, denied that it was a failed experiment. But he conceded it didn’t improve outcomes.

For parents, asking whether a school is a modern learning environment is a key question before they decide where to send their children.

Read The Post for the full story and investigation into the education system.