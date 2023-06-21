Secondary teacher strikes called off as arbitration terms agreed

Teachers have been taking part in rolling strike action in an effort to push for better pay and work conditions but have agreed to call off strike action. (File photo)

The secondary teachers’ union has called for an immediate end to all industrial action after agreeing to arbitration terms aimed at resolving its long-running dispute with the Government over its collective agreement.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua executive voted on Wednesday afternoon to approve an arbitration process after meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Education.

With the terms of arbitration agreed, the executive called for all industrial action to cease immediately. Teachers have been taking part in rolling strike action in an effort to push for better pay and work conditions.

There will be no further industrial action while the arbitration process works through to its conclusion, said acting PPTA Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie

“We have agreed to immediately withdraw strike action as a gesture of our commitment to this process, however given the timing of this we acknowledge that schools may need time to implement the change.”

The next strike days, now called off, were:

Thursday, June 22: years 10, 11

years 10, 11 Monday, June 26: years, 12, 13

years, 12, 13 Tuesday, June 27: years 9, 10

years 9, 10 Wednesday, June 28: years 11, 12

years 11, 12 Thursday, June 29: years 9, 13

Negotiators from the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua and the Ministry of Education met last week to continue facilitated bargaining on the Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement.

However, after failing to come to a resolution, the Employment Relations Authority “strongly recommended” the union halt all industrial action and that the two parties look at independent arbitration.

Arbitration is a process for the settlement of disputes in which an independent and impartial arbitrator, or panel, makes a decision or recommendations after considering the representations of the parties.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti earlier said they wanted to resolve the matter quickly.

“Nobody wants to see young people being disrupted in their learning. I have a number of young people who are coming to me, a number of parents who are coming to me. They're very frustrated as I am, as is the PPTA.”

Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua acting president, Chris Abercrombie

Abercrombie said it was “very helpful” Tinetti​ had said she would take it to Cabinet so that members could believe in the process.

“We hope an independent arbitration panel will review the matters under dispute fairly and objectively and provide recommendations that would form the basis of a new collective agreement.”

The three independent arbitration panel members will be announced within the next few days.

The arbitration process will be held in private and is expected to take three weeks from the time the panel convenes, and with a further two weeks following that for the government to respond to its recommendations and for PPTA members to vote on a potential settlement.

Paid union meetings scheduled for next week will still take place for discussion of the arbitration process and the move to individual employment agreements for all members from July 1.

The union was previously involved in arbitration in 2002, the government at the time publicly committed to accepting the decision of the arbitration panel.