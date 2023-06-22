Why teachers quit and a pay rise isn't enough

From around-the-clock home visits to purchasing school uniforms, teachers are going above and beyond for students, Christchurch teacher Raewyn Himona, deputy principal at Haeta Community Campus, says.

READER REPORT: Imagine this. You are 23 years old, have just come out of a teacher training institution with the ideology that you can make a difference to young lives, and have the motivation to do so.

You choose a challenging school with challenging issues, such as poor attendance, failing literacy and numeracy rates, and a parent community that isn't really engaged, as they are mostly just trying to just get by.

Already you are behind the eight-ball. You are trained in a STEM subject, let's say one of the sciences that is so hard to attract teachers to. You could have picked any school to work in, but remember, you want to work in a school where you can make the difference.

In your first week in this new world you quickly realise that your specialist knowledge really only accounts for about 40% of what your new job requires of you. You ask yourself at the end of six months, "But I was trained to teach Science, why does half of my dream job involve skills I have no training in?"

More from Stuff:

* Secondary teacher strikes called off as arbitration terms agreed

* New Zealand biathlete Campbell Wright switches allegiances to the United States

* Recovering a life shattered by a hit and run

The social challenges of this dream profession are slowly taking the sheen off. You take on board personally the needs of the students you have built a rapport with. You are trying to engage with parents but are getting nowhere.

Your senior leadership are doing their best but are stretched. Your mentor that was assigned to help you as a first year teacher has left, and you now are a curriculum leader in physics, and it is only your second year of teaching.

Supplied Alastair Ferris says teachers do far more than just teach.

In your third year it becomes a grind, and you start looking for something else where you can apply the knowledge that you have from your science degree. At the end of your third year you resign. Yes, it has more money, but money was not your motivation. Sure, it has less holidays, but holidays were never your motivation either.

There are many reasons why you leave, but the main one is disillusion. You can't really put your finger on it. Was it the lack of social worker skills you weren't taught in your training? Is it the way that schools have now become a punching bag to blame for all complexities in our modern world?

You ask yourself this question though "when and why did schools become far more than just teaching and learning as core business?" At some point your realise that this is the defining moment that the teaching profession lost major ground.

Maybe the school model needs to change. A pay increase that matches inflation is just a pay increase that matches inflation. It doesn't address the issue that these bright, idealistic, and for the most part, selfless young people give up on their dream because the goal posts have been shifted so much over the last three decades that the burden of a long career in a profession that has no autonomy any more isn't worth it in the long term.

Teaching is now a short-term job, not a long-term profession. If we could reflect on how that has happened, and make changes then maybe, just maybe, we can attract more of our brightest.