Te Pūkenga draft deficit up $23 million from previous estimate to $86 million

Te Pūkenga, the education organisation that's taking over the 16 polytechnics and most industry training organisations, has a predicted deficit of $86 million according to its most recent draft financials.

Mega-polytechnic Te Pūkenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology is expected to report an $86 million deficit, up $23m on the previous forecast.

During question time on Thursday evening, Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ said the draft deficit for Te Pūkenga for 2022 was now at $86m.

Last year, the Tertiary Education Union called on the Government to act after chief executive Peter Winder​ announced a forecast $63m deficit for 2022 – something he described as “clearly unsustainable”.

National’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds​ said costs “ballooning” this way demonstrated “financial mismanagement”.

Simmonds, the former Southern Institute of Technology chief executive, questioned Tinetti about why issues at the entity – overseeing Aotearoa’s industry training organisations (ITOs) and institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) – had yet to trigger ministerial intervention at select committee earlier this week.

“Te Pūkenga has failed to meet its statutory obligation to submit its 2022 annual report, failed for three years to present a sustainable operating model, failed to meet its unification of programmes target, overseen a significant decline in student enrolments, cut millions from local polytechnic budgets and is now laying off staff, to claw back some money.”

Tinetti​ said the entity was still “in transition”, adding it would take time for it to return to surplus.

“We do not expect any major gains in financial performance until this transformation is completed.

“A key reason we created Te Pūkenga was to stop the recurring deficits we saw in the polytechnic sector in 2017, 2018 and 2019. These deficits would have continued and increased if we did not act.”

National's Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds.

Tinetti said she had made her expectations around Te Pūkenga’s performance clear and would be monitoring its performance closely.

She said the Tertiary Education Commission also had “intensive monitoring arrangements” in place to monitor Te Pūkenga’s transformation and its financial position.

“Te Pūkenga is aware of its financial challenges and is putting in place plans to move towards financial sustainability.”

With its results still being audited, the latest figure could be subject to change, she said.

Education minister Jan Tinetti.

Te Pūkenga’s council chairperson Murray Strong said its final figures could not be confirmed until it had received final clearance from Audit New Zealand, which was expected later this month.

“Once the annual report is signed off, we will be able to share these numbers.”

He said this year’s auditing process involved “significant complexity” including 17 subsidiaries requiring two separate audits to be completed to account for their activity prior to and after disestablishment date, as well as issues with the timeliness of third-party verification of revenue and revenue recognition.

These issues had contributed to delaying the release of the annual report – a statute requirement which was due the first week of May but was delayed while its accounts were being audited.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF "The system's broken" - Education Minister Chris Hipkins announces changes to vocational education sector in February 2019.

Strong said any adverse changes to the updated forecast related to gains on property sales not being realised within the expected timeframe and a one-off unplanned impairment to WelTec’s creative precinct.

“There has not been a cost blowout or mismanagement at Te Pūkenga, and costs have tracked in-line with the reforecast thanks to good cost management.”

Of the recently announced plan to cut 404 jobs as part of a proposed new “unified structure” which aimed to reduce duplication and drive efficiencies, Strong said the changes were mostly at management level and would not impact the direct delivery of teaching and training.

A decline in revenue due to falling enrolments was “not unique” Te Pūkenga, he said, and an issue being reported widely across the sector.

He expected gains from the sale of surplus properties and improving international student numbers to have a positive impact.