'Leaving an unparalleled impression’ memorial service tribute for Dunedin principal Kristan Mouat

Logan Park High School co-principals, Peter Hills and Kristan Mouat at their appointment to the joint roles.

A memorial service was held for Kristan Mouat, the Dunedin co-principal whose death shocked the school community.

Mouat became the co-principal of Logan Park High School in 2017, alongside Peter Hills, after working in the school’s senior management team.

She died earlier this month, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the popular teacher.

Rev Margaret Garland welcomed those to Knox Church on Friday afternoon, who were there to acknowledge a person of ‘’immense gifting’’.

‘’One who has inspired and guided so many.’’

Ronda Tokona spoke not only in her capacity as board chair, but also someone who was ‘’shocked and devastated at the tragic passing of our beloved co-principal, Kristin Mouat’’.

The messages of support spoke to her character and ‘’her warm, loving and caring nature’’.

‘’She graced us all with our presence.’’

Mouat loved her job and was passionate about education ‘’leaving an unparalleled impression’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Logan Park High School will close on Monday and Tuesday.

Co-principal Hills said earlier on Friday there had been a service at the school for the 900 students ‘’and I asked for them for forgiveness because I went on a little bit’’.

Mouat, who was part of the school community for 31 years, was her ‘’own unique self’’, and he wanted to celebrate her life, in keeping with what she would have wanted.

She grew-up in Alexandra and later studied at the University of Otago. Teaching at Logan Park was ‘’her happy place,’’ he said.

She had a ‘’meteoric rise’’ up the ranks at the school, with both deciding to be co-principals as you could still have a life, but if things got tough you could blame the other, Hills said.

Mouat had good humour, and a secure sense of her own identity.

‘’Students adored her, they loved her, and they still do . . . that is a unique quality to have as a teacher.

A lasting memory of Mouat was her always been ‘’38’’ as she was particular about photos being taken.

‘’She loved doing her job, and she will never grow-old . . . that is something she will leave us with.’’