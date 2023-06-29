Primary principals latest to settle with Ministry of Education, third offer accepted

Primary principals represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa have voted to accept the latest offer from the Ministry of Education. (File photo)

Primary principals are the latest to settle their collective agreement with the Ministry of Education after voting to accept their third offer.

Under the new agreement, principals will receive a pay increase of 6% from July 3 this year as well as two pay increments in 2024 of 3% and 1.8%.

Lynda Stuart, negotiating lead for the NZEI Te Riu Roa union and principal of May Road School in Auckland, said there were some wins for school leaders in the deal that would have far-reaching effects on their schools.

“We now have the opportunity to further advance important issues which will continue to make New Zealand schools a place where our tamariki reach their highest potential, learn and thrive.”

She said the offer was a step towards addressing issues faced by principals across Aotearoa.

It comes two weeks after a survey of hundreds of primary school principals showed that almost a third wanted to leave the job within the next two years.

The exodus could soon reach crisis levels, as 10% of those surveyed signalled they might quit in the next 12 months, and another 20% within the next two years.

No participants in the survey – 629 principals – reported feeling “well-supported” in their jobs. Nor did any of them feel the demands of the job were “manageable”.

Some principals were paid less than teachers or deputy principals at their schools, the survey revealed.

Some principals were paid less than teachers or deputy principals at their schools, the survey revealed.

The offer included a professional coaching and wellbeing fund of $6000 per annum for both this year and next.

It also included two union-only lump sum payments totalling $3000 for all principals, as well as $1500 for full-time principals (including those on individual agreements) and a one-off payment of $710 for union members, the equivalent to the cost of renewing a teaching practice certificate.

There was an ongoing cultural leadership allowance of $5000 as well as an increase to the Māori immersion teaching allowance and introduction of a Pacific bilingual immersion teaching allowance.

Lynda Stuart is the negotiating lead for the NZEI Te Riu Roa union and principal of May Road School.

Stuart said principals would continue work to hold the Government to task with the Ministerial Advisory Group to reduce class sizes and improve management staffing.

“We still need to see improvements to learning support, including better access for tamariki to effective specialist support.”

Principals represented by the Primary Principals Collective Bargaining Union – about 15% of all primary principals – settled with the ministry in April.

Earlier in June, primary school teachers represented by the NZEI accepted the fourth Ministry of Education collective agreement offer after a long campaign that included the largest education strike in New Zealand’s history.

Kindergarten teachers have also settled with the ministry, while secondary school teachers are currently involved in arbitration.