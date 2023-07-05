Teacher union's 'last minute' sign-up offer disappoints some members

Primary teachers represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa settled with the Ministry of Education in ealry June, with non-union members offered a “last-minute” opportunity to join before ratification of the new agreement. (File photo)

Primary teachers may have settled with the Ministry of Education, but some have been left questioning whether they’ll stay in the union after a “last-minute” sign-up opportunity enabling non-union members to benefit.

The Ministry and representatives of NZEI Te Riu Roa settled on a new collective agreement on June 7.

It was the fourth offer put to teachers, following a long negotiation campaign including holding the largest education strike in New Zealand’s history, a relief for those who wanted to be back in the classroom.

A “last-minute” opportunity was given for non-union members to join, enabling them to access member-only benefits such as an additional $1500 lump payment in July, before the agreement was ratified on June 12.

READ MORE:

* 'Relief' as primary teachers accept latest offer from Ministry of Education

* Primary school teachers set to vote on third pay and conditions offer

* Last-ditch bid to avert primary teachers' strike fails



However, a longstanding teacher and union member of close to 15 years said she felt “disappointed” and “totally disrespected” by the move.

The Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was wrong that non-members would benefit from the teachers who had sacrificed through industrial action.

She lost three days pay taking part in strikes and the $1500 lump payment offered to union members wouldn’t make up for that.

Now non-union members who had joined before the deadline would also be paid, meaning they were “better off financially”.

She said she had “lost confidence” in the union as a result and was unsure whether she’d remain a member.

Other teachers and union members expressed similar concerns online.

PETER MEECHAM/THE PRESS From around-the-clock home visits to purchasing school uniforms, teachers are going above and beyond for students, Christchurch teacher Raewyn Himona, deputy principal at Haeta Community Campus, says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said the negotiation team believed it was important to give their colleagues the opportunity to join the union.

He understood some members felt the newer members “may not have made the same investment of time and money in the union” as they had, but the union was about the power of joining together collectively.

“That means we cannot and do not turn away any teacher who wants to become a union member at any time, and we don’t make a judgment about when and why people join.”

Most newcomers had joined in the previous few months, before they knew of any particular financial benefit of union membership, he said.

“Many teachers joined before the March strike action because they saw the power of acting together to get an improved offer – even though they lost a day’s pay. The majority joined by the end of May – before the final offer was made.”

Potter said union recruitment was “always highest in times of high activity” when new teachers or non-members could see the benefit of the collective.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter understands the ‘last-minute’ offer was upsetting for some members, but says the strength of the union is in its numbers and they don’t question why people join. (File photo)

What do the experts say?

Madeleine Hawkesby​, special counsel for Duncan Cotterill’s employment law team, says non-union members can join at any time and receive the benefit of a collective agreement, if the work they do is covered by it.

“There is nothing contradictory to law for the union to offer for non-union employees to join the union to gain the benefit of a Collective Agreement. Any backpay issues would be dealt with in accordance with the terms of the Collective Agreement.”

Hawkesby said it was not uncommon for unions to view the negotiation of the collective agreement as an opportunity to increase membership.

Whether it was seen as disadvantageous or unfair for pre-existing union members was a matter between them and the union, she said.