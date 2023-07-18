Teacher stripped of registration after yelling and swearing at students

A teacher has been stripped of his registration after he swore and yelled at students in 2019.

In May 2019, three students remained in the back of the same classroom that Hēnare Hūtana was in. The bell had rung and the students were meant to be in their Te Reo Māori class.

Hūtana asked all three students to go to their class ‘a couple of times’ but they didn’t leave straight away. “Get the f... out of here, get out of this f...... classroom,” he would go on to say.

In a Teaching Council decision released Tuesday, Student A described Hūtana as “really mad” and Student B said he could tell by looking at him that he had “started getting pissed off at us”.

Hūtana yelled at Student A and B around five to six times while waving his arms and swearing.

Student C had headphones in and didn’t hear the exchange but said he noticed Hūtana “appeared stressed” and “like he was yelling at someone”.

“F..... get down to Māori or I’ll get (blank),” he yelled and “f..... go down to Te Reo,” the students didn’t respond and left the room.

The next day Hūtana told a teacher he had trouble sending some students to a Te Reo Māori class after lunch. He explained he told Student A and B to “get the f... out of here, get out of this f...... classroom”.

On the following day of the incident, the principal, of the undisclosed school, was advised and placed Hūtana on discretionary leave pending a hui at the end of the month for him to respond to the allegation.

The students were interviewed in the interim and Hūtana went on sick leave creating a delay for the hui which got rescheduled for June.

At the hui, Hūtana resigned from his teaching position which was effective from October that year and remained on sick leave until then.

An investigator made 12 attempts to obtain information from Hūtana between July 2019 and July 2021 but Hūtana failed to provide a substantive response to the investigation.

Emails sent from Hūtana to the investigator said, “I’ve paid the lawyers bill you sent, and I’ve closed the door with you lot. So, what further damage do you intend to do to me and my family. Get a life and leave me and my family alone, because that’s what we’ve done, and it excludes the horrible Teaching Council.”

“I wish to be left alone. I’m no longer at your disposal and if you finer again like the last (lawyers feed) then go ahead, you’ll not get another cent out of me. I will be disposing further notifications by deletion. I no longer hold a teaching certificate, and I’m no longer teaching. Free at last !!!!!!”

The tribunal has now stripped Hūtana’s teaching registration and regarded his swearing and yelling at the students as “completely unacceptable and unprofessional.”

“Poor health and external stressors affect everyone’s ability to react proportionately to work stressors and to manage emotion, but it is part of all professional life to be able to respond appropriately.

“The Committee says the conduct was plainly unjustified and calls into question the respondent’s ability to cope with the usual stressors of being a teacher, and demonstrates very poor role modelling to the young students.”