The school combining innovation and structure with NCEA+

A leading Wellington school is using changes to NCEA as stimulus to tailor its own Year 11 offering to best suit the needs of its high-achieving students.

Upcoming Ministry of Education changes aimed at strengthening and simplifying the NCEA (National Certificate of Educational Achievement) programme have prompted some schools to forego NCEA Level 1 from next year, but Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has decided to stick with Level 1 and introduce a few innovations of its own.

Marsden has come up with a rigorous future-focused learning programme it calls NCEA+, which combines NCEA Level 1 with its own bespoke interdisciplinary courses to ensure that students are fully equipped for NCEA Level 2, NCEA Level 3 and life beyond school.

Deputy principal Jenny Caldwell says the Karori school for girls is committed to NCEA, which is a widely recognised qualification for international tertiary entry and the world of further education and work. She says Marsden has years of experience in ensuring students succeed at all levels of NCEA and a proven track record of outstanding NCEA achievement. "Our results are consistently amongst the highest in the country, and we continue to out-perform other high-decile schools."

Supplied Marsden's Principal Paula Wells with Deputy Head Girl Sarah Guiney (left) and Head Girl Caroline Jones (right)

She says Level 1 is a key foundational year for success going forward. "Students try a range of courses to discover what they are good at and enjoy. We believe it allows our students to feel ready and prepared to achieve to the best of their ability at Level 2, which is an important year for scholarships, hostel applications and early entry into a lot of universities.

"We believe that NCEA was always meant to be used in creative and innovative ways so students can reach their potential," she says. "At Marsden we will continue to embrace the opportunity to excel earlier on in the NCEA framework, while also offering structure, rigorous teaching and learning, collaboration and innovation in our NCEA+ programme."

The Marsden community has been eager to ensure that NCEA Level 1 continues to be offered at the school, for all the benefits that higher stakes learning and assessment brings. Some parents and caregivers were concerned about other Wellington schools' decision to drop NCEA Level 1 and students agreed that they were ready for the additional challenge of a step up to assessment at this stage in their learning.

"Our senior students tell us they found it motivating to have a goal to work towards in Year 11," says Jenny.

SUPPLIED Marsden’s Karori campus is home to a coeducational preschool, primary school for girls in Years 1-6, middle school for girls in Years 7-10 and upper school for girls in Years 11-13.

From 2024, Marsden will offer Year 11 students their purpose designed NCEA+ programme, which includes a balance of internal (assessed within school throughout the year) and external (assessed by national examinations or a portfolio) assessments. It's a structured approach that also allows for personalisation and differentiation to suit each student.

The focus for academic study will remain on NCEA Level 1, with students studying five traditional subject courses. However they will also choose up to three different subject areas from the school's NCEA+ curriculum, which also earn credits in the NZQA framework. Grouped within three themes, Identity, Belonging and Expression (Whanaungatanga), and Entrepreneurship (Rakahinonga) and Sustainability (Kaitiakitanga), the courses explore personal, local and global perspectives in a real-world context and are designed to equip students with the skills they need to successfully navigate a rapidly changing world, including critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, digital fluency and problem-solving.

"The New Zealand Curriculum refresh, Mātauranga Māori and the NCEA Change Programme have given us a framework to rethink our already outstanding offering," says Jenny.

She says the OECD Learning Compass 2030 project and World Economic Forum have been working with schools all over the world to prepare students for the fourth industrial revolution. "We have looked at this learning when developing our bespoke programme, using 21st-century skills as a focus to add more depth and choice, while still maintaining the rigorous teaching and learning we are known for.

"By having choice and agency in their learning, students can prepare themselves for a range of opportunities later in life," says Jenny. "Many of our parents have said to us they wish they had the opportunity to work like this at school."

She says the new programme will be underpinned by Marsden's exceptional culture of care, smaller personalised learning environments and individual academic and wellbeing support and coaching.

"We have a proven track record of preparing our learners for inspiring futures. Gaining the highest level of the qualification in the right subjects for the individual will ensure our young people can flourish, make a difference and give back to their communities."

