Principals fear teacher shortage will add to school pressures

Hampden Street School principal Don McLean is among principals concerned about a drop in Kiwis opting to become teachers.

A class is being split up almost once a week at Hampden Street School because relief teachers can’t be found.

Principal of the primary school in Nelson, Don McLean, said fewer people training to be teachers indicated the shortage – hitting schools across the city and country – would only get worse.

“I think we are heading for something quite big in the next few years.

“We’re going to see a real crisis in trying to get teachers.”

Ministry of Education figures released last month showed 21% and 20% fewer domestic students completed an initial teaching education (ITE) qualification for the first time in primary and secondary education respectively last year, compared to the year before.

The drop came as more teachers neared retirement in an ageing workforce, McLean said.

The ministry’s secretary education workforce, Anna Welanyk, said the decrease in ITE graduates followed a significant Covid-19 related increase in ITE graduates, and reflected an overall lower number of tertiary enrolments across all sectors.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Classes are being split every week at schools due to a shortage of teachers, and principals fear the problem is set to get worse with fewer Kiwis beoming teachers, an ageing working force and teachers heading overseas.

Qualified teachers from overseas and people returning to teaching were among those also entering the workforce, with a growing number of relievers joining, she said.

“The recently ratified collective agreement offers teachers improved salaries and conditions. We are confident more people will consider teaching as a rewarding career in the future,” she said.

Auckland Primary Principals Association told the Nelson Mail 40% of the 328 schools it surveyed in Auckland in June reported splitting a class at least once a week, with 30 per cent unable to find reliever at least half the time.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Principals are concerned about a drop in Kiwis opting to become teachers as the workforce ages and teachers head overseas.

McLean said Hampden Street School had to spread out a class of 24 students to five other classes last week when a reliever couldn’t be found.

“Suddenly the classes are around 29, 30. And of course they can’t carry on with the classwork that that class was doing ... they miss out on a bit of learning too.”

Applicants for teaching positions meanwhile had dwindled to the point where no suitable applicants applied for one fixed term job this year, McLean said.

Headmaster of Nelson College Richard Dykes said many teachers were heading overseas again, as they had been before Covid-19 travel restrictions, and more were switching jobs.

The government had not dealt with “the underlying issues around how do we make teaching ... really attractive”, including pay, he said.

STUFF Education Minister Jan Tinetti says the government will redirect funding in order to pay for salary increases for secondary school teachers.

McLean said the unions also had “a bit of accountability to make” after two “very vocal” collective contract rounds in the last few years which had painted teaching as a high stress occupation.

“[The unions] need to make ... sure people know what a wonderful job teaching is.”

Chief Executive of the New Zealand Graduate School of Education, Kevin Knight, expected teacher trainee numbers to “firm up” now the teachers’ strikes had ended.

Fifty-one people were currently training to be teachers at the graduate school in Christchurch, similar to the last couple of years, but below what the graduate school was funded for, he said.

“We have seen a drop in numbers during previous phases of teacher industrial action, and this rights itself once the industrial action is completed and a settlement agreed.”

Acting president of secondary teachers’ union, PPTA Te Wehengarua, Chris Abercrombie said what deterred young people from considering secondary teaching (rather than industrial action) was seeing the demands placed on their own teachers for whom workloads had “ballooned”.

The government needed to further address pay and conditions to recruit sufficient numbers of young people into secondary teaching, and keep them there, he said.

The primary teachers’ union NZEI Te Riu Roa, said it couldn’t ignore the challenges teachers faced in delivering quality education and was disappointed the negotiations took as long as they did.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said recent pay rises agreed to by teachers were key for retaining and attracting the country’s “best teaching talent” – including a rise for a teacher starting out with a specialist subject qualification who would now be able to earn over $75,000 by 2025.

The government had invested an additional $23.626m in 2022/23 and a further $23.639m in 2023/24 in targeted initiatives to attract, train and retain teachers, amid a global shortage of teachers, she said.

They included fully subsidising the Teacher Education Refresh programme to attract former teachers back to teaching, and making it easier for principals and schools to recruit overseas teachers, and helping teachers to pay off their student loan faster when they stayed at select 'hard-to-staff' schools or in specific subjects for up to 5 years.