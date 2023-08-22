School attendance lifting, Minister of Education says

School attendance across the country is moving in the right direction, the Minister of Education says. (file photo)

The Government’s efforts to tackle truancy are helping improve attendance rates, the Minister of Education says.

The Government launched a $40 million initiative through the Regional Response Fund to combat plummeting attendance rates, with 84 “attendance officer” roles created after they were phased out in 2010.

Previously it was reported fewer than a third of the Government’s new attendance officer roles had been filled, as of July this year.

However, Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said the Government's “rapid action” to improve school attendance was working, with 84 full-time and part-time attendance officer roles filled.

She said regular school attendance was “moving in the right direction.”

“Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5 percent, an increase of almost 10 percent from the end of the previous year.

“Nearly all full time and part-time attendance officers are now in place, with 80 already working in schools across the country.”

Attendance officers worked with students who had low or declining attendance rates, to make sure they were attending school every day unless they were sick.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti is launching the Government's new nationwide school attendance campaign.

“It’s expected these attendance officers will help make a real difference to attendance rates over the longer-term.”

As part of the Regional response Fund, 412 initiatives had been funded across 762 schools.

“There can be many reasons why attendance rates fall. That’s why it’s so important that schools come up with their own ideas that work for their communities, which the Government can then help support through this fund. There’s no easy fix and the answer is about tailoring help to the child and their whānau.”