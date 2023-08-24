University of Otago criticised for $1.3m rebrand as over 100 staff made redundant

When a mass email confirmed changes to University of Otago branding, it did not take long for the replies to be sent.

The July 11 email was sent on behalf of Chancellor Stephen Higgs, who hours earlier was part of a university council which unanimously supported the adoption of a new Māori name and symbol for the tertiary institution.

‘’This afternoon, the council decided to substantially change the brand of the University of Otago for the first time in 154 years,’’ the email read.

‘’Following the largest stakeholder consultation we have ever undertaken, which showed the strong support of the wider university community, we will make changes which will take effect in May next year.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Protesters await Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the University of Otago earlier this year.

The university has released 379 pages of emails to Stuff under the Official Information Act (OIA). Those emails were sent to senior management in response to the branding changes, which included retaining the University of Otago name, a new Māori name and symbol, retaining the traditional coat of arms while creating a newly-created stylised version.

Sixteen minutes after Higgs pushed send on his original email, a person replied with a single word: ‘‘brilliant’’.

But the majority of emails were less than supportive, including one person, whose name was withheld in the OIA response, asking to have their name withdrawn from the alumni email list, adding: ‘‘Any future donations I may have made will be directed elsewhere’’.

Another emailer, who also vowed not to donate in future, accused the tertiary institution of ‘‘playing into the current woke agendas which seem to be plaguing universities at the present time’’.

Many were concerned the changes, which came into effect from May 2024, were announced at a time of staff cuts after Otago identify a $60m deficit earlier this year, with hundreds of staff facing redundancy.

‘‘Shame on you all,’’ the person added.

Some supportive emails said ‘‘Kia kaha’’, or simply, ‘‘thank you’’.

‘‘It’s about time,’’ one said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Staff and supporters march at the University of Otago over proposed job cuts. (First published 09/05/23)

But many were unconvinced.

‘‘We have a massive debt to deal with’’.

Another wrote: ‘‘Sad and shocked you have done so’’.

One congratulated the Chancellor on the announcement before adding, ‘‘You best make some more staff redundant, so this can be paid for’’.

The rebranding cost a total of $1.3m.

‘‘It is a disgrace,’’ added another, ‘‘You have diluted the prestige of Otago’’.

‘‘Change it back,’’ one person added.

One supporter of the change said that people would look back in the future and wonder what all the fuss was about.

But another believed the university would ‘backtrack’ in a few decades, as it was ‘‘very out of touch’’.

While another called for the entire university council to resign, that email – like most others – was not replied to.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff University of Otago staff march over proposed cuts, with one placard showing a reworking of the new logo.

Another said the rebranding would come at the expense of jobs, and the decision was ‘‘so heartless especially in this financial climate’’.

Very few commented on the design of a logo, but one noted it looked like two bananas sharing a hat.

‘‘It is corporate and lacks uniqueness.

‘’I don’t want bananas on my next Otago hoodie.’’

That same person questioned the timing of the rebranding, suggesting it would have made more sense until after the restructuring.’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The University of Otago clocktower.

A former medical graduate also asked that their name be removed from the alumni list and that ‘I will surrender my graduation certificate if you want’’.

Another was even more blunt: ‘’Hope your chickens all die’’, while another email simply read: ‘‘Is it April 1’’.

Some of the emails were offensive, accusing Otago of ‘’not taking a stand against highly egotistical, stroppy minorities is very much damaging this country’’. While another accused Otago of being gagged with Government money to accept the changes.

Another email said the money would have been better going towards scholarships for Māori.

Another simply wrote: ‘‘you’re crazy’’.

Many of those who wrote emails expressed concern for the future of Otago by ignoring its past, with one wondering if the European architecture at the Dunedin campus ‘‘will be next to go’’.

‘‘My Scottish ancestors will be turning in their graves,’’ one email said.