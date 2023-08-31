Three teachers asked to stand down after review sparked by sex case

Taurapa, formerly Connor Matthews, tried to hide an inappropriate intimate relationship he had with a 16-year-old student.

Three teachers have been asked to stand down from their jobs after the teaching watchdog reviewed dozens of cases of alleged inappropriate relationships.

The review was sparked by damning revelations about a teacher’s sexual relationship with a student at a private girls’ school in Christchurch, and the grooming of another.

In that case, Taurapa, formerly Connor Matthews, was allowed to continue teaching for about three years, while serious allegations about his conduct were investigated.

After resigning from Rangi Ruru Girls’ School in 2019, he secured jobs at two other schools and was eventually elected to one of their boards.

When details of the case were revealed by Stuff in July, the Teaching Council conceded it had wrongly allowed Taurapa to continue teaching while under investigation. The Education Minister also met with officials to discuss whether any changes needed to be made to keep children safe.

Since then, the watchdog has reviewed all 27 cases of alleged inappropriate relationships currently on its books.

As a result, three teachers have been asked to stand down while their conduct is investigated, details released under the Official Information Act show.

The Teaching Council won’t reveal any further details about the cases, or the decisions made, “due to their private and confidential nature”.

“While the timing of this review was prompted by a specific case, the council regularly reviews ongoing matters, as new information is obtained, to assess the safety of learners and the risk to the reputation of the profession,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Teaching Council previously said it had made changes to its approach to voluntary stand downs, known as an Undertaking Not to Teach (UNTT) and interim suspensions since 2019.

Taurapa had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student while employed at Rangi Ruru.

“Although every matter must be considered on its individual facts, we have iteratively improved our processes so that the consideration of risk when matters arrive at the Council is more systematic,” a spokesperson said in response to Stuff’s Official Information Act request.

“This means we are more likely to identify and seek an UNTT at the earliest opportunity, in matters where child safety, or risk to the reputation of the teaching profession are potential issues.”

No notes were taken from Education Minister Jan Tinetti’s July meeting with Teaching Council officials.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Tinetti said the safety of children and young people was an “absolutely priority” and that “I have full trust and confidence in the council”.

“As I would expect, the Teaching Council regularly reviews its process, as it did recently following the outcome of the Tuarapa case.”

Taurapa was struck off the teaching register earlier this year after the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal found he’d had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, and groomed another.

From 2018 to April 2019 he was a te reo Māori teacher at Rangi Ruru. During that period he was also a live-in house tutor at Christ’s College.

In February 2019, Christ’s College was alerted to concerns about SnapChat messages Taurapa had sent a 17-year-old girl, known as Ms Y, who worked part-time for a contractor at the school. While the girl’s boss spoke to him, the school took no action.

Then, a month later, Taurapa’s relationship with 16-year-old Rangi Ruru student Helena Dray – who waived her right to anonymity – was exposed by two Christ’s College staffers who’d become suspicious of his behaviour, and one photographed his car outside the teenager’s home late at night.

Helena Dray waived suppression to help make Taurapa accountable, saying his actions were "shameful and arrogant".

He quit his teaching job at Rangi Ruru while being investigated by the school.

However, there was a six-month delay in the matter being flagged with the Teaching Council because the principal of the girls’ school mistakenly sent a mandatory report to the wrong email address.

In the interim, Taurapa was employed as a teacher at Hornby High School on a fixed term, part-time contract for about five months. Reference checks raised no concerns, the school’s principal said previously.

When the watchdog eventually received the mandatory report about Taurapa’s conduct, it did not ask him to voluntarily stop teaching or seek to suspend him.

At the time, he denied any wrongdoing.

At the beginning of 2020, Taurapa started teaching at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori Te Whānau Tahi, a Christchurch Māori immersion school.

During the recruitment process for that job, he disclosed the Teaching Council investigation into his conduct.

Taurapa was later elected to Te Whānau Tahi’s board before he quit teaching in 2022. He remained a house tutor at Christ’s College until December 2021.

The full extent of his relationship with Dray didn’t become clear until early the following year, when she provided an affidavit to a Teaching Council.

In her affidavit, she said that after messaging her privately via SnapChat, he bought her a 16th birthday present, gave her poetry, and sent her messages almost every day, including naked videos and photos of himself, before they eventually performed sex acts on each other in his car one day as he drove her home from a school activity.

Taurapa continued working at Christ's College after allegations were raised about his conduct.

In its decision, the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal said even without Dray’s affidavit, the evidence “indicated an escalating pattern of inappropriate attention” being paid to the two teenagers, and would have met the serious misconduct test.

Dray told Stuff it took her years to come forward to the Teaching Council “due to the stigma and victim blaming that commonly surrounds these cases”.

She said she’d waived suppression to help make Taurapa accountable, saying his actions were “shameful and arrogant”.

Christ’s College’s board chair Hugh Lindo previously conceded the disgraced teacher should have been suspended from his house tutor role and removed from the campus when the allegations about him first emerged.

An independent inquiry into the school’s handling of all aspects of Taurapa’s employment is due to be completed by Thursday.

Te Whānau Tahi has not responded to a series of questions from Stuff, or an Official Information Act request.

In a statement posted to its website previously, the school said when it employed Taurapa it knew of the Teaching Council investigation, but it was not aware of the seriousness of the allegations, and there was no notification given that he should not be teaching.

After quitting teaching, Taurapa worked for Stuff as a te reo translator. He no longer works for the media organisation.

Stuff’s chief people officer Annamarie Jamieson previously wouldn’t comment about what vetting was done when Taurapa was hired, other than to say the company “has a comprehensive recruitment process”.