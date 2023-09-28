Want to help your kids have better focus? Here’s how

As a society, we have made great advancements with technology and the digitisation of everything we do – but it has come at a cost to our children.

With the cost of living crisis, parents are working long hours to be able to pay off their mortgages. Mobile devices have become virtual baby sitters when the parents are busy. Kids are spending so much time on their devices and in front of screens that they are developing very short attention spans.

You can see the problem when you try to ask your child to complete a small task that should only take a few minutes, like helping to tidy a play area. Most children will start the task but not be able to complete it without wanting to do something else, like going to the bathroom or getting a drink of water. What's more, they will probably need to be reminded about the task at hand in order to get it finished.

Even worse, our obsession with digital culture means our kids are falling behind at school, especially in maths and science. Teachers at school are struggling as children are unable to concentrate on what is being taught to them.

In 2020, the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) study conducted across 60 countries revealed that New Zealand's students recorded their worst results in maths and science.

Our country's students are falling significantly behind their counterparts in countries like Australia and Singapore. Schools see the damage being done, and demand action. In fact, primary and intermediate school principals have accused the Ministry of Education of a lack of leadership in tackling New Zealand children's declining performance.

It's not just the classroom where children will suffer. A loss of concentration and becoming easily distracted can cause conflict at home too. Children are often no longer capable of following even the simplest direction from mum or dad, like setting the table from dinner, and that causes angst for everyone in the family.

The solution

The ability to concentrate is a necessary skill to achieve academic and overall life success.

The good news is that it's a skill that can be developed in a classroom environment – and this is where the SIP Abacus Programme comes into play. It places a special emphasis on enhancing concentration and numerical ability of children, countering the effects of over exposure to devices and providing children with the fundamental skills they require to excel in the classroom and outside it.

The SIP Abacus programme develops the listening, observation and visual memory skills of the child in addition to concentration and numerical ability. This is done by engaging both the left and right side of the brain during the program. By the time children complete Advanced Level 4 (approximately 2 and a half years after joining) of SIP Abacus, they should be able to do multiplication of numbers like 9678x7 in less than 3 seconds without using a calculator or an abacus. They should also be able to add and subtract 1, 2 and 3 digit numbers faster than an adult can calculate the answer on a calculator. Sums like 655+483-362+827 would take them less than 2 seconds to resolve in the brain.

SIP Abacus trained children develop this skill by working on their concentration after working through the various levels of the SIP Abacus program. Generally an 8 year old child becomes faster at math than their parents within 1 year of joining the program. Along with improvement in numerical skills, the children start performing better in English reading and writing too as with better concentration comes better overall academic skills.

Today there are more than 1000 children who are studying with SIP Abacus across New Zealand – from Whangarei to Invercargill – and more than 900,000 students have benefitted from this program in 14 countries across the world.

What parents say

With SIP Abacus, parents can stop worrying about their children struggling with concentration and poor math scores.

"My daughter was really struggling with mathematics at school and when we would ask her a simple question like 'what is 2+2?' she would start to cry," says Auckland father Nona Singh, who enrolled his daughter, 10, in the SIP Abacus Programme. "One year on and I am so proud of my daughter; she is doing really well overall, especially in maths. Her social skills have improved as well."

Sylvester Pal also enrolled his daughter, aged 6, at SIP Abacus. "Learning there has helped her a lot in her studies," he says. "She is more focused now, and has also become more alert, and knows her time tables up to 10 by heart. We're so proud of her."

Hamilton mother Bernadine Williams says her child's math skills have improved "immensely" since they were enrolled in SIP Abacus. "The tutors are amazing and my child loves attending classes," she says. "The lessons have improved confidence in numbers and writing and we could see improvement in learning and confidence in arithmetic within three months. We have had experiences with other providers who do offer additional math tutoring but our outcomes and expectations were not met."

"My daughter has fallen in love with maths!" says Hamilton mum Bex McCurdy. "The team is so encouraging, supportive and motivating for her," she says. "SIP Abacus is better than the math education that any school can give your kid and will set them up for life with amazing skills, and not only maths skills but cognitive skills and listening skills."

Nastassja Salt enrolled her autistic son in the SIP Abacus Programme and says he's been transformed from a shy boy with low self-esteem to a student who is topping his class at school. "On his first day during trial class my son was calculating numbers when called out on an abacus," she says. "Each week he's progressing and now he is top of his class and the best student. I've spent years trying to find something to help my son and that would fit our budget. Abacus ticked all the boxes for us and I've never looked back since."

Aigaeiva Kapeteni's three children, ages 11, 10 and 8, hated school until they were enrolled in the SIP Abacus Program. "They were bullied at school as they were terrible in maths and they didn't want to go to school," says Aigaeiva. "Within 7 months of joining SIP Abacus, I was told by the teachers that my children are now amongst the best two children in each of their classes in maths and that maths is now their favourite subject."

How classes work

The SIP Abacus Programme is designed to help improve the concentration and learning abilities of children aged 5 to 12 years. The team at SIP Abacus promises to make your child's mathematical ability five times (5x) better within 14-20 months or you get a $2000 refund. And this is just by attending 2 classes a week. Plus, there is no homework, which means no additional stress for parents.

Your children can attend classes either in person or online. Besides online classes, SIP Abacus has centres in Flat Bush, Takanini, Mt Roskill, Hillcrest (North Shore) and Hamilton. SIP Abacus classes cost $25-35 per session depending on the duration you sign up for and classes are held twice a week with each class being 75 minutes long.

SIP Abacus will help three types of children: Students who are currently struggling or are behind in their studies; students who aren't performing to their full potential; and students who are already excelling and want to advance even further.

