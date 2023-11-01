The 'enriching' classes that are actually irrelevant. And that's from the ministry

The Suter Art Gallery is an Enriching Local Curriculum provider for the top of the south, yet its programme is “designed and created particularly for local communities of Whakatū Nelson”. (File photo)

Enriching Local Curriculum programmes are “predominately based on local history”. Yet, in the top of the south, the Ministry of Education is ignoring some of the country’s most significant stories. Ian Allen reports.

Bradley Roberts was shocked when the only outside-the-classroom provider in Marlborough lost its funding from the Ministry of Education.

But the Riverlands School principal took it on the chin and emailed – on behalf of all the schools in Marlborough – the new Enriching Local Curriculum (ELC) providers for the region – that region being Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman.

Roberts was even more shocked at one of the responses. The Nelson Provincial Museum emailed back to say they didn’t cover Marlborough.

The email from the museum’s lead educator, Kelly O’Leary, said: “We do wish we could help but unfortunately our education team is not funded outside of Nelson/Tasman and we only have one full-time educator (myself) who is always fully booked for the Nelson/Tasman schools.”

The Ministry of Education awarded new ELC – previously Learning Experiences Outside the Classroom (LEOTC) – contracts nationally in July last year. The move saw the Marlborough heritage education programme, which had operated out of the Marlborough Museum for 25 years, lose its funding.

The programme, which averaged about 6000 children a year, was propped up for another 12 months by two local companies, but stopped in June this year.

The four ELC contracts for Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman went to the Nelson Provincial Museum, the Suter Art Gallery, Whenua Iti Outdoors and the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre. All are based in the wider Nelson area.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough Principals Association president Bradley Roberts says Marlborough school children are missing out because they live “over the hill”.

Roberts, as president of the Marlborough Principals Association, emailed the providers in May this year to suss out what they could do for children in Marlborough.

O’Leary said in her response she was “so sorry to hear of your circumstance” in Marlborough. “Honestly heartbreaking and frustrating,” she said.

A follow-up email from the chief executive of the Nelson Provincial Museum, Lucinda Blackley-Jimson, again stressed they were only funded for Nelson Tasman.

“We simply don’t have the resources to expand [O’Leary’s] reach into a third region.”

Their funding from the ministry had remained the same for the past seven years, she said. They had asked for an increase but that “did not eventuate”.

“It is concerning that Marlborough appears to have been left without ELC support,” Blackley-Jimson said, adding the museum would help if it could, if a class in Marlborough wanted to visit Nelson.

But the museum’s programmes were “tailored to Nelson Tasman pūrākau (stories), not to Marlborough”, she advised.

The response Roberts got from the Suter in May was that their programme was “largely based on our exhibitions here at The Suter”. The email stressed, however, the gallery would be “delighted to have Marlborough schools at The Suter for visits”.

However, the email finished with: “Although your email does not specifically mention geographical inequity for Ministry supported EOTC services, I have had another email from Marlborough alluding to this, and my advice is to contact the Ministry of Education if this is a concern.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The Nelson Provincial Museum’s new exhibition Code Breakers: Women in Games opened in August. Chief executive Lucinda Blackley-Jimson, left, plays a game with Team Leader Exhibition Delivery Phillipa Hamilton.

Speaking to the Marlborough Express, Blackley-Jimson said she was surprised to get Roberts’ email in May. The ministry hadn’t asked them, or told them, to cover Marlborough schools, and it was “certainly not in our proposal”, she said. Suter Art Gallery director Julie Catchpole said the same.

Despite being listed as Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman providers, the ministry confirmed this month that the ELC contracts for the Nelson Provincial Museum and the Suter Art Gallery were for Nelson and Tasman only.

Julia Novak, General Manager, New Zealand Curriculum and Te Whāriki, Curriculum Centre, even said this: “The Nelson Provincial Museum’s ELC would not necessarily apply or be a relevant ELC experience for Marlborough schools.”

That’s because ELC programmes were “predominately ... based on local history”, she explained.

But Marlborough schools “would not be excluded from visiting if they wanted to”.

Meanwhile, the Suter’s programme was “designed and created particularly for local communities of Whakatū Nelson”, Novak said.

When asked if the ministry was satisfied with ELC delivery in Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman, the response was that ELC experiences were not the only way students could learn about their local history and “enrich other parts of their local curriculum”.

“We are confident that given the ELC providers in the Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman region, and as schools and kura develop their classroom programmes, ākonga (students) will get a solid grounding in their local history and experience a curriculum that engages them in their learning and is meaningful to their families, whānau, and communities ...

Moa bones were discovered at Marlborough’s Wairau Bar, the oldest known site of human settlement in New Zealand.

“The recent update to the curriculum to include Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories means that unique regional histories will now be woven through schools’ local curriculum, interpreting and presenting the national curriculum in a way that is relevant to students ...

“Kura and schools work out how to shape their marau ā-kura and local curriculum by collaborating with ākonga, parents, whānau, hapū, iwi and their wider community. Depending on community needs, the ministry may not always be involved in these local community discussions.”

Novak also pointed out that because “our population is widely spread and because we have many small and rural schools, some schools will be further away from ELC providers than others”.

“To address that, we selected some providers who offer national coverage and some providers who provide online services,” she said.

Novak suggested the Shantytown Heritage Park, on the West Coast, as another option for Marlborough schools, as it had “regular class visits from schools from other regions”.

The ministry also said it didn’t collect data on which schools accessed ELC services, but later clarified it did this year thanks to a new reporting tool.

The new reporting tool showed 17 schools from Marlborough had accessed ELC services from January to June this year. Those services could have been in the Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman region, or they could have been from outside the region entirely.

Roberts said, for example, Rapaura School had used Te Papa since the new contracts were awarded.

Roberts thought it was strange for the ministry to cut funding to a provider in Marlborough when schools were being “pushed really hard” to develop local curriculums.

“And that means using the local stories and local resources to provide programmes to engage our kids.”

LISA DUNCAN/NGA PAKIAKA MOREHU O TE WHENUA Marlborough pupils take a tour of the Wairau Lagoon to learn about local Māori history. (Video first published in 2019)

Marlborough had nationally significant sites and stories, Roberts said, including Te Pokohiwi-Wairau Bar, the oldest known site of human settlement in New Zealand, and the Wairau Affray, the first New Zealand Land War. About 500 students a year visited the site of the affray, at Tuamarina, through the heritage education programme.

But other class visits included Meretoto-Ship Cove, which was Captain James Cook’s favourite spot to anchor, The Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, The Edwin Fox Maritime Museum, and the Tory Channel whaling stations.

Roberts said asking local iwi to provide ELC cover for the 35 schools in Marlborough was not feasible.

Roberts, through his conversations with the ministry, understood the application from the Marlborough Museum did not meet the score, or criteria, for a renewed contract.

But he could not understand why there wasn’t a process for the ministry to say, “you’re the only one in Marlborough, let’s get you up”.

“I just can’t believe they didn’t come back and say ... ‘you were 5% off, strengthen your application by doing this and get it back to us’.

“No negotiation or any acknowledgement that they were the only provider in this region.”

Roberts said Marlborough children were missing out because they lived “over the hill”. He said the ministry had created “postcode envy”.

“What they are missing out on is valuable experts and resources that, again, Nelson has and we do not.

“That’s the really upsetting thing for us. It’s not equitable. They are missing out on people who are able to tell the local stories; pre- and post-European settlement.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF John Orchard teaches students on the heritage education programme about Anzac Day in 2018.

Local historian John Orchard, who helped develop the Marlborough heritage education programme over 25 years, agreed it smacked of “inequality”.

He and everyone involved were “astonished” when they didn’t get the ELC contract, in part “because there was no competition from any other group in Marlborough”.

Orchard said the ministry’s response to him was that they worked on a regional basis, not a provincial basis, and “Marlborough was in a region called top of the south”.

“So they have satisfied ticking the box,” he said.

“They say they allocated funds for the top of the south, and if none are based in Marlborough, that’s just tough luck.”

Orchard said he had previously worked with people at the ministry who had transferred from other ministry jobs who “did not understand where Picton was, or where Tākaka was”. They were administrators, not educators, he said.

“The ministry needs to acknowledge they did not do a very good job allocating their resources to an area that’s got a mountain range between them.

“Effectively, all these providers are unable to do it or cost means they are not an option.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Glenis Paul explains the anatomy of a mussel – before dissecting one – for children at Bohally Intermediate.

Meanwhile, Glenis Paul, of the NZ Marine Studies Centre, was doing her best to support schools in Marlborough. “It’s just me up here, all my colleagues are down in Dunedin.”

Paul was a science educator for the centre, which was part of the marine science department at Otago University. Paul covered the top of the south for the centre and lived in Nelson. Unlike the Nelson Provincial Museum and the Suter Art Gallery, the centre did actually have a remit to cover Marlborough schools.

Paul said she made a “real effort” to get over to Marlborough every term. She spent three days at Bohally Intermediate this month, running workshops with “every class” at the school on molluscs – that was 19 classes over three days. In term 3, she was part of the Otago University team that ran a two-day science wānanga at Waikawa Marae, which was attended by several Nelson and Marlborough schools.

Cost was the “biggest barrier” for schools, she said. The centre charged $200 for Paul’s three-day trip to Marlborough. Paul said she tried to do multiple schools at a time, so they could split the transport costs. She met with a teacher from Linkwater School on her way back to Nelson last week.

Paul said the value of her hands-on ELC programme was evident in those 'Wow!' moments when children said to her: “I never thought of that, gosh”. “That’s what gets them into learning,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Bohally Intermediate students, front from left, Tyler-Cruz Leroux, Nico Bailey, Jack Clark and Chayce Kahui, get to grips with a mussel through the NZ Marine Studies Centre’s Enriching Local Curriculum programme.

Mark Bruce-Miller, chief executive of Whenua Iti Outdoors, said they delivered their ELC programme to about 6500 children a year, mostly senior secondary school students, with about 20% coming from Marlborough. The majority of it was delivered out of their site in Lower Moutere.

Given the “curriculum refresh” put more emphasis on local, Bruce-Miller believed ELC funding needed addressing. Whenua Iti’s had remained the same for the past 10 years.

He understood the ministry was trying to get more children learning about the “stream that runs past the school, before they learn about the King and Queen of England”.

It made more sense for a provider “just down the road” – in Marlborough’s case, the Marlborough Museum – “where a lot of that knowledge base lies” to deliver local curriculum “as opposed to an out-of-town outfit”, he said.

“That doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Roberts said the situation highlighted “the fact we need local providers in Marlborough telling our amazing local stories”.

The current ELC agreements were locked in until the end of 2025, but Marlborough schools would try to work with stakeholders – even though “it’s not up to the schools to do this” – to get a successful application out of Marlborough for 2026, Roberts said.

“I’m pretty confident the message has been clearly heard by the ministry. I’m sure if we had another application from Marlborough it would be viewed a bit closer.”