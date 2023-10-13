Superstar student lands Woolf Fisher scholarship for astrophysics PhD

Sophia Geris in her happy Space Place at The Carter Observatory; one of her favourite places in Wellington.

Sophia Geris might – and maybe even should – be freaking out right now, but she knows “we’re pretty irrelevant” in the grand scheme of things.

The 22-year-old Blenheim student has just received one of the most prestigious and generous scholarships available to New Zealand students; the Woolf Fisher Scholarship.

It’s worth about $70,000 a year, and it will enable Geris to undertake a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at the University of Cambridge in England. Geris’ PhD in the field of astrophysics will take three years.

The former Marlborough Girls’ College and Witherlea School student is currently studying a Masters in Physics at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

She explained, in layman’s terms, astrophysics was the “physics of space and the objects in space”, such as galaxy clusters.

“Astrophysics provides an avenue to answers about our existence, providing information about how and why the universe began, reasons for human existence, and what our future holds.

“It’s hard to think about,” she said, adding that – ironically – it was quite grounding. “We are pretty irrelevant, I suppose.”

Geris, who mentored first year Space Science students at Victoria University, would undertake her PhD at the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge.

The focus of her thesis would be advancing Bayesian Inference for efficient processing of astrophysical data. Bayesian Inference was basically the probability of something happening as more evidence came to light.

Her research would “investigate altering the Bayesian approach, so it becomes scalable with increasing data volumes”.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Superstar student Sophia Geris will undertake a PhD at Cambridge University next year thanks to a Woolf Fisher Scholarship.

Geris said there was no way she’d be able to do a PhD at Cambridge for three years without the Woolf Fisher Scholarship.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said, adding she’d never been to the United Kingdom before.

She thought Cambridge looked “really beautiful”.

Geris was one of three recipients of the scholarship this year. The others were Harry Gardner and Samuel Thompson.

Gardner had completed his undergraduate degree in Neuroscience at the University of Otago and would shortly begin a PhD at the Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge.

Gardner’s research focus would be to understand the mechanisms of memory particularly in relation to disorders and dementias associated with memory loss and cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer’s Disease.

Thompson would graduate this year from the University of Auckland with a Bachelor of Advanced Science (Honours) majoring in Computer Science. His PhD at Cambridge would study the effects of virtual reality on individuals. “I am particularly interested in the self-conforming behavioural effects of differing self-representations, known as the Proteus Effect.”

Sir Woolf Fisher (1912–75) was co-founder of Fisher and Paykel and set up the trust in 1960 to recognise and reward excellence in education.