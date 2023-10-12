Waikaia School's 19 pupils celebrate $1.3million refurbishment of building and blue carpet tiles

When the pupils from Waikaia School returned from their school holidays on Monday, it was like going back to a brand-new school – kind of.

It was the first day in their newly-refurbished building, which had received its first makeover since about the 1970s, principal Michelle Houghton said.

“They created a new game straight away where they were only allowed to stand on the blue carpet tiles. Apparently, you can get right through the two new classrooms and the breakout room and down the hallway,’’ she said.

And it was a hit with the school’s 19 pupils.

Josh McDowell, 10, said his favourite spot in the new building was the new breakout room, so he could have some quiet time to work.

Darcy Goulding also liked the breakout room, and he was pleased he and his friends could play handball on the concrete again.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Archie Catto, 5, and Charlie Burgess, 10, cut the ribbon to officially open the $1.3million refurbishment of Waikaia School.

The $1.3million makeover had been completed inside the school building’s original footprint but has created more space. The classrooms were now slightly smaller but there’s more storage, a breakout room for quiet working, new toilets, offices and a new sick bay, which the school did not have before.

During the almost year-long renovation one class was in the school’s library and the other was in a resource room at Switzers Museum, so it was great for everyone to be back together, she said.

“It means the teachers and the kids can see each other and hear each other, and we haven’t had that before, and we can open the sliding doors up and just have one big teaching space,’’ Houghton said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The $1.3 million refurbishment of Waikaia School includes new classrooms and a breakout room.

New insulation, heat pumps and double glazing meant it would be much warmer in winter.

“With the old radiators we could heat one classroom but not the other.’’

Southland district mayor Rob Scott was at the official opening on Thursday.

“I always get a really good feeling coming into this town, and today I got an even better feeling with this school – it smells new, it looks new – and what a fantastic new school for these kids to get on and do the awesome stuff that they do, playing bullrush, singing waiatas and learning,’’ he said.