New entrance at Garin College marks start of school expansion

The dawn blessing of “Te Wharemaru O Garin”, a new building at the entrance of Garin College, which reflects the bi-cultural heritage of the school.

Sitting, chatting and taking part in lessons – students at Garin College can now do these things routinely outside the front doors of the high school, thanks to a new building at the site.

But principal John Maguire said the 250 square metre structure by the entrance, which opened on Monday, served as more than a shelter for students who traditionally gathered there each morning.

With Māori and Christian design aspects, the development, “Te Wharemaru O Garin”, captured the bi-cultural heritage of the state-integrated Catholic secondary school, helping welcome people into the college’s wairua (soul), and “protecting its story and curriculum”, Maguire said.

The development was also “an exciting step” in the school’s journey, ahead of the construction of four classrooms next year, and a multi-purpose area, due to be built in 2025, he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Students at Garin College can now shelter and sit outside the school’s main entrance, with the opening of the building “Te Wharemaru O Garin” building at the Catholic secondary school in Richmond.

The new entranceway was built on the spot where the pōwhiri was held for the opening of the school in 2002.

The open-sided structure, which emulated the front of a traditional whare (Māori house), embodied the school community’s journey both “as an educational community in Aotearoa and as a Catholic community”, Maguire said.

Whakaaro (concepts) in the facade “spoke to” the Māori that first arrived in Aotearoa and the whakapapa and journey of local Māori, while four pou inside represented the cornerstones of the Māori health model, Te Whare Tapa Whā'.

In the centre, was imagery of “an Atua or God, Christ at the centre and the trinity, or the mystery if you like, for both Māori and Christian, in terms of the mystery of faith,” Maguire said.

Four panels inside the whare named the school’s house patrons; a move designed to help students “reflect on the influence of those inspirational persons ... in Catholic education”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Imagery of both Māori and Catholic beliefs feature in the profile cut aluminium on the facade of the new building, “Te Wharemaru O Garin” at the entrance to Garin College.

Also named on panels were the founding patron to the college, Father Antoine Garin, and Bishop Pompallier, the first Catholic missionary to arrive in New Zealand.

The church that Father Garin established in Nelson around 150 years ago, St Mary’s parish church in Manuka St, also featured as a cut-out in the whare, Maguire said.

Five boulders around the whare represented the school’s five current values – generosity, aroha (love), rangimarie (peace), integrity and new life – and were designed to show they were “rock solid”.

The building, which had been in the pipeline for two years, was funded by the Catholic Archdiocese of Wellington, out of a package provided by the government to state-integrated schools, following the same funding for property upgrades to all state schools four years ago.

The imminent $5.6m project for new classrooms and a multi-purpose area, came as the college neared capacity (670 students), with the school looking at a roll of 635 next year.

That compared to a roll of around 500 five years ago.

The whakaaro on the building’s facade were the result of research and consultation by the school’s Māori protocols leader, Matua Simon Pimm, while the school also consulted with the Catholic parish community on the design.