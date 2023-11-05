13-year-old hospitalised, left with head injury after alleged lunchtime beating on school grounds

Videos have emerged of a student at Pakuranga College being punched in the head during a lunchtime assault.

A 13-year-old girl was left with a head injury and is afraid to return to school after she was filmed being beaten by students at Auckland’s Pakuranga College.

Videos have emerged which show the girl being thrown to the ground by two others and punched in the head as she tried to cover her face with her arms, while other students watched and filmed inside the school grounds.

Jess Chapman, the aunty of the injured student, said her niece ended up at Middlemore Hospital with a head injury following the incident on October 20, and hadn’t returned to school since.

“I’m still haunted by the sounds of her screaming in the videos that have been circulating,” she said.

Medical documents seen by Stuff, show the girl was discharged from Middlemore Hospital the same day, with a diagnosis of a head injury following an assault.

Chapman understood that the girls involved in the assault had been expelled. Due to privacy reasons, the school could not confirm this was the case.

“For most of the year my niece was threatened by a group of girls and was scared for her safety. The school was aware of the issues but nothing was done,” Chapman said.

“Shortly before the attack, my niece texted my sister telling her she was afraid, and my sister was already on her way to school, but it was too late.”

Earlier that day, Chapman’s niece told the deputy principal she was going to get “beaten up”, and she was assured it wouldn’t happen and teachers would be monitoring the situation during lunch.

An email sent to Chapman’s sister, from deputy principal Kreasen Kandasamy, following the incident confirmed she was approached by Chapman’s niece the morning of the incident with safety concerns.

”I sent her to the dean as she’d been involved with threats that were made earlier this year and had background knowledge.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Management at Pakuranga College were aware of threats made against the student before the incident happened.

”I spoke to the girls involved and told them to stay away from her, and we would deal with whatever their concerns were. They agreed to follow this, and there was no indication there would be any violence.”

Kandasamy said the girls then “defied these instructions” and allegedly assaulted the girl.

Following the incident, Chapman said the family met with the principal of Pakuranga College, Michael Williams, and they weren’t told what would happen to those involved.

“We came away from that meeting furious, and it left us having no faith in the education system. My niece is still too scared to leave the house, and we felt she wouldn’t be safe being at that school.”

Williams said the school had been “appalled” by the incident and had taken “the strongest action possible”.

“The students were suspended and referred to the college board, who have subsequently met and decided on the future of the students.”

Stuff The students involved have been expelled from school, Chapman said she was told.

Williams acknowledged the school was aware of issues between the group of girls before the incident, but both allegations had been made on both sides and the school had been trying to work through it.

He said the family couldn’t be told what action would be taken against those involved due to student privacy.

“I understand the family is angry, but we’ve done all we can, this was an appalling, isolated incident and staff can’t be everywhere all the time.”

The family reported the assault to the police, Chapman said, and soon after were informed the two girls were no longer on the school roll.

However, Chapman said they’d decided her niece wouldn’t return to Pakuranga College as the situation had taken a toll on her mental health and the threats against her were ongoing.

“We’re appalled by the treatment she has received from the school, they’re not keeping kids safe.”

Despite the incident, Williams said there was not a “culture of bullying” at the school, and this was an isolated incident of “violent physical assault”.

Ministry of Education Hautū (Leader) Te Tai Raro (North) Isabel Evans, said no complaint had been received about the incident.

“Any parent with concerns about the safety and well-being of their child should contact the school in the first instance.

“School boards have a responsibility to provide a safe physical and emotional environment for students and have clear policies and procedures in place to manage unacceptable behaviour in the school environment. “

Police confirmed an investigation was underway, but they were yet to make any arrests or press charges.

“We acknowledge the physical and mental suffering endured by the victim and their family and would like them to know that we are working hard to hold those responsible to account.”