Repaired pool an 'important step' for flood-damaged school

Hira School students try out the newly-fixed school pool, which had been closed since August 2022, when an extreme rain event caused widespread damage. From left, Pascalle Barker, Lacey Higgs, Jem South, and Kayden Trusler.

Anticipation was high among Hira School students ahead of the long-awaited re-opening of their school pool.

“I can’t wait to go swimming,” said Kenzie Banks, who – along with other children at the primary school just north of Nelson – couldn’t use the pool at all last summer.

It was filled with sludge and gravel the winter before that, after four consecutive days of rain saw the creek next to it blow out, ripping the wrought iron fencing along the creek in two and wiping away vegetation.

Nearly 15 months on, with its pumps fixed and pool-side area restored, the pool was finally ready to open.

“I’ve never been more happy,” said Banks, a year 5 student, who was among children who had learnt to swim in the pool.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Hira School students from left, Pascalle Barker, Kayden Trusler, and Jem South try out the newly-fixed pool after it was off limits for over a year following the 2022 floods. The pool is due to re-open officially in a few weeks.

Teachers and staff were equally as excited.

Deputy principal Sally Jamieson said the development marked “an important step” for the school after the extreme rain event of August 2022, which shut the school for five days and closed its field for several months.

The pool was “such a huge part of our community ...it does feel like the final step in the healing process, because it has been huge.”

Many of the students’ families were affected by the rain event which caused slips and saw driveways, roads and water pipes washed away.

“The ground just went to mush at our place,” said Banks, who lived along Cable Bay Road.

Fellow year 5 student, Otto Haussmann, said there were still “a lot of slips” around his home.

But something he also remembered “quite vividly” was the care packages that students received from schools in other places like Christchurch in the weeks after the flooding, containing treats including lollies and knitted scarves.

When cyclone Gabrielle hit the North Island in February 2023, Hira School sent similar packages to a school in Hawkes Bay.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF 08112023 NEWS PHOTO BRADEN FASTIER / NELSON MAIL Hira School students from left Mila White, Otto Haussmann, and Kenzie Banks, talk about the changes since the school was flooded in the 2022 storms

There had been wide-ranging support with the school’s recovery from the local community, from neighbours helping with the initial clean up, through to school family members continuing to help replant the area by the creek – with Nelson City Council gifting 1000 plants.

The Ministry of Education had supplied the insurance money to fix the main damage to the pool, which cost close to half a million dollars in total to repair, and local construction project management company, Onus Projects, organised and oversaw the repairs, school staff said.

The school had also received a grant from Network Tasman for $3000 to help install an automatic chlorinator.

The remaining money for the$13,000 chlorinator had been supplied by FOTHS (Friends of the Hira School) which had run its annual fundraising event, Valley to View, for the first time in three years (with cancellations due to Covid-19.)

Braden Fastier/Stuff Hira School students from left, Pascalle Barker, Lacey Higgs, Jem South, and Kayden Trusler, get back in the school pool, which has been repaired after damage caused by extreme rain and flooding in August 2022.

It had taken time for the ministry to provide the money from insurers for the pool repairs, Jamieson said.

Meanwhile, remediation work had been carried out on the creek, including gravel removal, she said.

Junior students had returned to the creek for play-based learning – an area the children used a lot for supervised play, before August 2022.

“It’s starting to get new life again.

“We’ve got to do some more planting because now it’s not so shaded ... we have replanted, but it will obviously take time to establish again.”

Next year, all students would be involved with “The Whitebait Connection” around stream restoration and stream health, she said.