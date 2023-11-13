Major high school upgrade provides flexible learning and 'sense of place'

Golden Bay High School staff and students celebrate the school's nine new classrooms, a whare wānanga, new library, whare kai and administration space that were officially opened on Monday.

Modern learning spaces now abound at Golden Bay High thanks to a multi-million dollar makeover, which has seen much of the school rebuilt.

The secondary school in Tākaka opened two new blocks on Monday - one block of nine classrooms, and the other comprising a whare wānganga, library, whare kai and administration unit.

The development was part of a $30 million package announced by the Government for three schools in the top of the South Island in 2018, with Golden Bay High School receiving $12m.

Principal Linda Tame said "a really significant proportion" of the school had been rebuilt, and it had a new entrance.

"I think it would be fair to say that quite a lot more money has probably been spent on the project now, with the cost increases, etc.”

The changes were "incredibly exciting", she said.

"We're very grateful. We had a lot of really old buildings, and they're going to be able to be demolished."

The new, modern spaces offered students a "fantastic opportunity for learning," she said.

Teachers would be able to open some of the spaces up or make them smaller to suit the task at hand, providing “a huge amount of flexibility” in learning programmes, Tame said.

"When you have fixed-size spaces it's very hard to have small groups in different spaces because you've only got one space ... [and] it's hard to have a larger group without going into a massive hall.

“So you get the huge adaptability on the spot ... by having spaces that are more flexible."

Supplied Much of the school has been rebuilt.

The school worked closely with Manawhenua Ki Mohua on the design of the buildings.

The iwi mandated organisation, representing Ngati Tama, Ngati Rārua and Te Ātiawa within the area defined as the Golden Bay catchment, helped the school present “the appropriate cultural narrative about our local community, about Mohua,” Tame said.

The buildings were designed as part of a double-hulled waka, with the kowhaiwhai (traditional patterns) of local iwi and the school presented on the outside of the school, she said.

Such steps acknowledged the history of the school, and gave everybody "a sense of place", Tame said.

In early December, Collingwood Area School in Golden Bay was due to open its new school, constructed with a $9 million slice of the Government funding.